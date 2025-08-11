Trending
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October

By Allen Cone
An enhanced app from Disney's ESPN and Fox Corp. will offer streaming service to consumers as a bundle for $39 per month. The new combo app also will integrate game statistics, betting information, fantasy sports, multi-view options and a "personalize SportsCenter For You," the company said. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
An enhanced app from Disney's ESPN and Fox Corp. will offer streaming service to consumers as a bundle for $39 per month. The new combo app also will integrate game statistics, betting information, fantasy sports, multi-view options and a "personalize SportsCenter For You," the company said. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney's ESPN and Fox Corp. on Monday announced the two rivals are joining forces to offer a streaming service to consumers as a bundle for $39 per month.

The two media giants announced the service but last week ESPN and Fox each announced separate all-in-one streaming apps.

The services can be downloaded on devices, including cellphones and tablets, and can be accessed on smart TVs and gaming consoles.

With viewership declining on TV, including cable, media companies have turned to streaming services as a way to boost viewership and revenue. CNBC reported that sports is a way to accomplish this.

Last week, both companies announced their services -- ESPN's Direct to Consumer Unlimited Offering and Fox One -- will launch on Aug. 21 before the college football and NFL seasons.

But the bundle won't be available until October.

ESPN's separate service will cost $29.99 month and Fox's will be $19.99.

Also, ESPN will offer a bundle with Disney's other streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, for $35.99 per month.

Besides events, both companies present sports news.

The ESPN service will include live sports and programming from its TV networks, including ESPN2, the SEC Network, the ACC Network, as well as Disney-owned ABC.

ESPN also reached an agreement last week with the NFL to acquire the NFL Network, including the Red Zone.

And ESPN last week signed a deal with the WWW for U.S. rights in 2026 to its biggest wrestling events, including WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

In all, ESPN/ABC cover 47,000 live events each year, as well as studio shows and original programming.

ESPN and ABC sports include Monday Night Football, college football and basketball, NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer, golf, tennis and motorsports.

In addition, an enhanced app will integrate game statistics, betting information, fantasy sports, multi-view options and a "personalize SportsCenter For You," the company said.

Fox's parent company offers Tubi and Fox Nation. Fox's sports networks include FS1, FS2 and the Big Ten Network.

The company said Fox One won't have original content.

Last week, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Disney CEO Bob Iger said during earnings calls that they were considering offering bundle services.

Fox Sports' coverage includes NFL, college football and basketball, Major League Baseball, FIFA World Cup, Major League Soccer, motorsports, WNBA, LIV Golf and boxing.

Three other media companies offer sports: Comcast's NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT and Paramount Skydance's CBS.

NBC, which has the rights to the Olympics, has Peacock streaming, and CBS offers Paramount+, services that include sports. TNT doesn't have a specific app but its services can be bundles with other apps.

On Monday, Paramount announced plans to televise UFC events starting next year.

