Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 5:48 PM

Trump extends China tariff deadline by another 90 days

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
President Donald Trump speaks before swearing in former U.S. Senator David Perdue as the U.S. Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China at the White House on May 7. Trump signed an executive order Sunday night, extending the U.S. deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks before swearing in former U.S. Senator David Perdue as the U.S. Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China at the White House on May 7. Trump signed an executive order Sunday night, extending the U.S. deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, delaying the deadline for the United States to implement higher tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days, the White House announced Monday.

The order was signed just before midnight, Sunday, hours before the current tariff pause was set to expire. The extension to Nov. 9 follows progress last month in Stockholm, Sweden, during talks between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators.

"We hope that the U.S. will work with China to follow the important consensus reached during the phone call between the two heads of state ... and strive for positive outcomes on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, said in a statement.

Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he, too, was optimistic about "the makings" of a trade deal with China.

Related

China is one of the United State's largest trade partners. In June, Trump announced a trade agreement with China over rare earth minerals. Under the deal, China would export rare earth minerals to the United States with both countries reducing their tariffs for 90 days. Rare earth minerals fuel energy sources for mobile devices and electric vehicles.

As Trump signed the executive order Sunday night, he called on China to quadruple its purchases of American soybeans to reduce the United States' trade deficit with China.

"China is worried about its shortage of soybeans. Our great farmers produce the most robust soybeans. I hope China will quickly quadruple its soybean orders," Trump wrote in a post on X.

"This is a way of substantially reducing China's Trade Deficit with the United States. Rapid service will be provided. Thank you President Xi."

Despite ongoing trade threats, China's economy posted second quarter Gross Domestic Product growth at 5.2% last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, as exporters took advantage of the Trump administration's pauses in reciprocal tariffs, which were announced April 2.

Since the announcement, Trump hit China with tariffs as high as 145%, while China threatened retaliatory tariffs of 125%. During the initial 90-day truce, the United States reduced its China tariffs to 30%, with China dropping its tariffs on U.S. goods to 10%.

"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They've been dealing quite nicely. The relationship is very good with President Xi and myself."

Over the past few weeks, the Trump administration announced trade deals -- to lower tariffs in exchange for larger U.S. investment -- with Japan, South Korea and the European Union.

Latest Headlines

U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida prepares to execute its fourth U.S. veteran this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the state's executions of convicted vets.
Worker missing after blast at U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh kills 1
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Worker missing after blast at U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh kills 1
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- One worker died, one person is missing and 10 were injured after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works' two baked oven batteries near Pittsburgh.
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that there will be no tariffs on gold after last week's wild gold market and Homeland Security ruling.
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old Queens man was shot and killed in Puerto Rico while visiting to see Bad Bunny in concert.
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Separate apps will be available Aug. 21 before the football seasons.
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Monday the federal government will take over Washington, D.C., including calling out the National Guard.
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will invest $2 billion and secure nearly 2,200 jobs in a Louisville, Ky., assembly plant that will build affordable electric vehicles.
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitcoin nearly hit an all-time high on Monday as demand from commercial treasury buyers and established investors lifted the digital asset market overall.
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday denied the Trump administration's request to unseal grand jury records in the federal case of sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday urged China to raise its purchase of American Soybeans fourfold. China hasn't booked cargoes from the U.S. ahead of harvest.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport

Follow Us