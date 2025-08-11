Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 11:59 PM

U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The State Department under Secretary Marco Rubio on Monday designated a Pakistan-separatist group as a foreign terrorist organization. File Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
The State Department under Secretary Marco Rubio on Monday designated a Pakistan-separatist group as a foreign terrorist organization. File Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.

The designations from the State Department come years after it designated the BLA as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2019. The move on Monday also includes designating the Majeed Brigade as an SDGT.

The BLA is primarily located in Pakistan's largest province, Balochistan, and seeks independence from Islamabad, while the Majeed Brigade is a unit of the BLA that conducts suicide attacks on its behalf.

According to West Point's Terrorism Center, the Baloch insurgency has intensified this year. On March 11, the BLA hijacked a Jaffar Express passenger train, kidnapping 400 people and resulting in the deaths of at least 26 hostages.

Related

In the past year, it has claimed responsibility for suicide attacks near the Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

Often targets of the Majeed Brigade are Chinese workers or enterprises as the BLA opposes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The State Department blacklisted the BLA in 2019, following several terrorist attacks in the preceding year, including the targeting of Chinese engineers in Balochistan and the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November 2018.

"Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday in a statement.

The new terrorist designation is broader than the previous SDGT, and bars U.S. citizens from supporting the BLA.

It also comes nearly a month after the State Department designated The Resistance Front, which it called a front and proxy group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

Latest Headlines

U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida preps to execute veteran Kyle Bates and the state's fourth U.S. vet this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the stat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two workers were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion Monday at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania, where the search and rescue has ended.
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday nominated economist E.J. Antoni as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency he has criticized.
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two women as homicides after their bodies were found in rural woods in South Carolina on Friday.
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Three people were shot to death Monday outside of a Target store in north Austin, Texas, according to police. The suspect is in custody after fleeing the scene.
Trump extends China tariff deadline by another 90 days
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump extends China tariff deadline by another 90 days
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, delaying the U.S. deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days, the White House said.
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that there will be no tariffs on gold after last week's wild gold market and Homeland Security ruling.
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old Queens man was shot and killed in Puerto Rico while visiting to see Bad Bunny in concert.
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Separate apps will be available Aug. 21 before the football seasons.
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Monday the federal government will take over Washington, D.C., including calling out the National Guard.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania

Follow Us