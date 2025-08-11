Trending
Aug. 11, 2025 / 2:02 PM / Updated at 2:58 PM

At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh

Several workers are unaccounted for, officials say.

By Allen Cone
Police and emergency vehicles gather at the entrance of U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works, a plant near Pittsburgh, Penn., after an explosion on Monday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 4 | Police and emergency vehicles gather at the entrance of U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works, a plant near Pittsburgh, Penn., after an explosion on Monday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and several are injured, including those trapped in rubble, after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner told WPXI-TV that "dozens were injured" in the blast. Also, two people are missing as crews searched for victims trapped in rubble.

At 10:50 a.m. EDT, emergency medical services received a call for an "ongoing situation" at the plant for a potential mass casualty event, Reigner told the Post-Gazette.

A Level 3 Mass Casualty incident was declared and more resources across the region were deployed.

Related

Allegheny County Health Department advised people who live within a mile to stay inside.

The extent of injuries wasn't clear, though several people were taken to hospitals. Allegheny Health Network told WPXI that it was receiving patients at several of its hospitals, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said two patients were taken to Mercy Hospital.

WTAE-TV's helicopter captured fire crews battling flames while ambulances rushed to the area.

Breath Project captured when the explosion occurred.

"Felt like thunder," Zachary Buday, who was working close to the scene, told WTAE. "Shook the scaffold, shook my chest, then shook the building. Then we saw the smoke coming up from the steel mill."

He said there wasn't fire but black smoke.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who grew up near the area in McKeesport, posted on X: "The Commonwealth is providing whatever resources and manpower are needed to help with emergency response. Please stay away from the area at this time to allow emergency crews to do their job and follow all future guidance from officials for those that live nearby."

Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X that his administration "is in touch with local officials."

He said: "The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities."

Sen. John Fetterman, who serves Pennsylvanians, wrote on X: "My team and I are tracking this explosion and waiting for more information."

Calirton Coke Works, which is situated along the Monongahela River, is considered the largest coke manufacturing plant in North America with several million tons produced annually.

In the process, raw coal is turned into coke, which is used in steelmaking.

The company's headquarters are in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Steel, which was founded in 1901, has about 22,000 employees with revenue of $15.6 billion in 2024.

In May, President Donald Trump announced a partnership with Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation. He also said there would be a 50% tariff on imported steel. He appeared at the Edgar Thomas Plant near Braddock.

