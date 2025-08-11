Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the same day he posted on Truth Social that gold will not face tariffs. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the same day he posted on Truth Social that gold will not face tariffs. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that there will be no tariffs on gold.

The post said: "A Statement from Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America: Gold will not be tariffed!"

He did not elaborate further.

Gold futures closed 2.48% lower at $3,404.70 per ounce after the announcement, CNBC reported.

The precious metal hit a record high Friday, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that 1 kilogram and 100 ounce gold bars from Switzerland would face Trump's 39% tariff against the country.

These gold bars are used to back contracts on The Commodity Exchange, or COMEX. The exchange is the main futures market for gold, silver and other metals.

The ruling would have applied to any country exporting gold bars to the United States, according to the Swiss Precious Metal Association. So gold bars would have been subject to the prevailing U.S. tariff rate against their country of origin.

The Swiss Precious Metal Association warned Friday that the customs ruling "may negatively impact the international flow of physical gold."

"The imposition of tariffs on these gold cast products makes it economically unviable to export them to the U. S., thereby eliminating any future trade deficit arising from gold exports," the press release said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Stray bullet kills N.Y. man in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old Queens man was shot and killed in Puerto Rico while visiting to see Bad Bunny in concert.
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
ESPN, Fox team up for bundled streaming service in October
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Separate apps will be available Aug. 21 before the football seasons.
At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and several are injured, including those trapped in rubble, after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Monday the federal government will take over Washington, D.C., including calling out the National Guard.
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will invest $2 billion and secure nearly 2,200 jobs in a Louisville, Ky., assembly plant that will build affordable electric vehicles.
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitcoin nearly hit an all-time high on Monday as demand from commercial treasury buyers and established investors lifted the digital asset market overall.
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday denied the Trump administration's request to unseal grand jury records in the federal case of sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday urged China to raise its purchase of American Soybeans fourfold. China hasn't booked cargoes from the U.S. ahead of harvest.
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After 40 years of operation, AOL has announced it will soon discontinue its dial-up Internet service.
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delta Airlines flight clipped another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, officials said.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair

Follow Us