Aug. 11, 2025 / 11:32 AM / Updated at 11:47 AM

Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge

By Chris Benson
On Monday, a New York judge rejected a request by the federal government to unseal grand jury records in the federal case of sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Monday rejected a request by the federal government to unseal grand jury records in the federal case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell after the Trump administration signed off on her prison transfer.

"The court's review confirmed that unsealing the grand jury materials would not reveal new information of any consequence," U.S. Judge Paul Engelmayer of New York's Southern District wrote in his 31-page ruling denying a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to unseal the grand jury material.

Late last week, the Justice Department asked to unseal further evidence in the case, saying it wanted to shield "personal identifying information" but argued that the circumstances of Maxwell's case had warranted the unusual legal maneuver.

A grand jury's proceedings and its corresponding evidence typically stay secret.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after her December 2021 conviction on sex-trafficking charges, but has since appealed her guilty verdict.

Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, said the government's invocation of the special circumstances surrounding the case engulfing the White House "fails at the threshold" to explain a need to release the docs.

"A member of the public, appreciating that the Maxwell grand jury materials do not contribute anything to public knowledge, might conclude that the government's motion for their unsealing was aimed not at 'transparency' but at diversion -- aimed not at full disclosure but at the illusion of such."

Maxwell was transferred in early August from her Tallahassee prison in Florida to a cushy low-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, with little reason in another unusual legal move.

"It's entire premise -- that the Maxwell grand jury materials would bring to light meaningful new information about Epstein's and Maxwell's crimes, or the government's investigation into them -- is demonstrably false," the judge said Monday.

