U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 5:02 AM

Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delta Airlines flight clipped another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, officials said.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the airplane contact to FOX 5 and CNN on Sunday.

The plane was identified as Delta flight 1830, flying from Atlanta to Guatemala City, Guatemala, with 192 passengers and six crew on board.

The passengers had to board a second plane following the incident before departing for their destination.

According to the FlightAware airplane tracking website, the flight was supposed to depart at 10:41 a.m. EDT Sunday but only took off at 2:03 p.m., because of the incident.

"The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with another Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate," the spokesperson said. "There were no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight. We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels."

The incident comes after 25 passengers of a Delta plane were hospitalized following "significant" turbulence during the flight late last month.

The Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport because of the turbulence with the 25 passengers transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Read More

Latest Headlines

CDC union calls on Trump officials to condemn vaccine misinformation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC union calls on Trump officials to condemn vaccine misinformation
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The union representing thousands of workers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on the Trump administration to condemn vaccine disinformation.
Fire officials deploy more tankers to battle western wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fire officials deploy more tankers to battle western wildfires
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Four C-130 military aircraft equipped with firefighting equipment have been deployed to battle a series of wildfires in the western United States as heat and low humidity create dangerous conditions.
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and 5 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday night, police said.
Federal judge bans commercial fishing in sensitive Hawaii ecosystem
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge bans commercial fishing in sensitive Hawaii ecosystem
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Hawaii has outlawed commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage marine national monument, a protected and fragile ecosystem in the Pacific Ocean.
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rescue workers and emergency crews are responding to life-threatening flash flooding in the wake of record rainfall in Wisconsin, and more rain is in the forecast for Sunday night, officials said.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would hold a press conference Monday at the White House to present his plan to "stop violent crime" in the capital.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to call a series of rolling special legislative sessions to push the Trump administration's efforts to redraw voting district boundaries in the state, the governor said.
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tammy Bruce, the former Fox News contributor, has been tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as the next deputy representative to the United Nations.
Canyon Fire prompts air quality alert in parts of Southern California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Canyon Fire prompts air quality alert in parts of Southern California
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An air quality alert was issued for parts of Southern California because of the effects of the Canyon Fire, fueled by dry brush and extremely high temperatures.
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve has not approved an interest rate cut since before the Nov. 5 election, but one of its governors said she wants three rate cuts this year.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.

Follow Us