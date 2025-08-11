Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delta Airlines flight clipped another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, officials said.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the airplane contact to FOX 5 and CNN on Sunday.

The plane was identified as Delta flight 1830, flying from Atlanta to Guatemala City, Guatemala, with 192 passengers and six crew on board.

The passengers had to board a second plane following the incident before departing for their destination.

According to the FlightAware airplane tracking website, the flight was supposed to depart at 10:41 a.m. EDT Sunday but only took off at 2:03 p.m., because of the incident.

"The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with another Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate," the spokesperson said. "There were no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight. We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels."

The incident comes after 25 passengers of a Delta plane were hospitalized following "significant" turbulence during the flight late last month.

The Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport because of the turbulence with the 25 passengers transported to local hospitals for evaluation.