Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Bitcoin, Ether on the rise as crypto surges

By Ian Stark
Share with X

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitcoin nearly hit an all-time high on Monday as demand from commercial treasury buyers and established investors lifted the digital asset market overall.

Cresting to as much as 3.3% to exceed $122,000, Bitcoin just missed a previous record reached last month. Ether had a big weekend by surging over $4,300, its highest climb since December of 2021.

Bitcoin traded at approximately $121,200 as of 6:15 a.m. EDT, while Ether reached $4,250.

The gains rode a wave of swelling interest in cryptocurrencies from digital-asset treasury companies that have achieved a Bitcoin stash worth $113 billion.

Related

"If you don't stop buying Bitcoin, you won't stop making money," Michael Saylor, Founder and Chairperson of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, posted to X Sunday.

Similar groups have also amassed around $13 billion of Ether as well, and its options markets reflected the optimistic attitude with a total put-call ratio of 0.40.

The alignment of Bitcoin and Ether looks to be heading into September and December with calls in line with macro rate-cut timing and further adoption by the traditional financial system, according to Sean McNulty, derivatives trading lead of APAC at digital-asset prime brokerage FalconX Ltd.

"Second-ranked cryptocurrency Ether outpaced rivals over the weekend to lead a broad rally in digital assets, as demand from institutional investors and corporate treasury buyers builds," McNulty posted to X Sunday.

The digital asset research firm 10x Research posted a blog Monday stating that "Something big just shifted in Bitcoin's backdrop," which it described as a "wave of macro forces" that is colliding with market positioning and creating an atypical situation, born in part from a rapid interest from the Asian market, a breakdown of otherwise strict patterns and the Trump administration's crypto policies.

As for Bitcoin, its next hurdle is to clear its all-time high of $123,205.

Latest Headlines

At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 1 dead, dozens hurt in U.S. Steel plant blast near Pittsburgh
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and several are injured, including those trapped in rubble, after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works about 15 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Monday the federal government will take over Washington, D.C., including calling out the National Guard.
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Ford to build new EV truck at Louisville, Ky., plant, invest $2B
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will invest $2 billion and secure nearly 2,200 jobs in a Louisville, Ky., assembly plant that will build affordable electric vehicles.
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's grand jury transcripts denied by judge
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday denied the Trump administration's request to unseal grand jury records in the federal case of sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump Sunday urged China to raise its purchase of American Soybeans fourfold. China hasn't booked cargoes from the U.S. ahead of harvest.
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- After 40 years of operation, AOL has announced it will soon discontinue its dial-up Internet service.
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delta Airlines flight clipped another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the weekend, officials said.
CDC union calls on Trump officials to condemn vaccine misinformation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CDC union calls on Trump officials to condemn vaccine misinformation
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The union representing thousands of workers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on the Trump administration to condemn vaccine disinformation.
Fire officials deploy more tankers to battle western wildfires
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fire officials deploy more tankers to battle western wildfires
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Four C-130 military aircraft equipped with firefighting equipment have been deployed to battle a series of wildfires in the western United States as heat and low humidity create dangerous conditions.
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and 5 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday night, police said.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean

Follow Us