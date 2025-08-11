AOL to shut down dial-up internet in September

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- AOL announced it plans to end dial-up Internet service after 40 years in operation by the end of September.

The company said in a press release that its dial-up service and associated products will be shuttered on Sept. 30.

"AOL routinely evaluates its products and servies and has decided to discontinue dial-up Internet," the company said.

"The AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up connections, will be discontinued."

Although the dial-up mode of connection, which at a top of 56 kilobits per second, is far less optimal when compared to modern connections that are measured in megabits and gigabits, was still able to provide an online option where broadband wasn't available or for low-income families.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that in 2023, around 163,400 Americans still completely counted on dial-up service alone as an internet connection.

The termination of the service does not affect any of the other benefits offered to AOL customers.