U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2025 / 11:36 AM

Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.

By Adam Schrader

President Donald Trump has nominated former Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce to serve as the deputy representative to the United Nations. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
President Donald Trump has nominated former Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce to serve as the deputy representative to the United Nations. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tammy Bruce, the former conservative radio host and Fox News contributor who now serves as the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next deputy representative to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a great patriot, television personality, and bestselling author, as our next deputy representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Since the beginning of my second term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!"

Bruce's nomination will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate after its monthlong recess. It was not immediately clear who would replace her at the State Department.

Mike Walz, Trump's former national security adviser, has been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He testified at his Senate confirmation hearing last month, but his confirmation has since stalled. It is the last cabinet-level position that has not been confirmed by the Senate.

