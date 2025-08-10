U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2025 / 5:13 PM

Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair

By Mark Moran
Record rainfall and life-threating flash flooding prompted road closures, emergency declarations and closure of the Wisconsin State Fair Sunday. Photo courtesy of City of Milwaukee Facebook.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rescue workers and emergency crews are responding to life-threatening flash flooding in the wake of record rainfall in Wisconsin, and more rain is in the forecast for Sunday night, officials said.

Officials were forced to close the Wisconsin State Fair early as nearly 8 inches of rain soaked Milwaukee and surrounding areas overnight Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, a record for two-day rainfall, prompting flood alerts and a disaster declaration.

Local officials reported even more rain than the official totals reported by the NWS. Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson said some parts of the city had received as much as a foot of rain.

Fair organizers canceled a concert by Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday night and closed the fairgrounds early as rain continued to soak the area and severe weather created dangerous conditions for fairgoers.

The 11-day fair remained closed Sunday, the final day of the annual event, and social media posts showed cars partially submerged as attendees scrambled to leave the event.

Parts of Wauwatosa, just north of Milwaukee, was especially hard hit and many parts of the town remained under water Sunday morning, WISN reported.

Along the Menomonee River, police used loudspeakers and word of mouth to inform people that a popular sports complex was closed, and asked visitors to leave.

There were widespread road closures and power outages as a result of the severe weather, but as of Sunday afternoon, no weather-related deaths or serious injuries had been reported.

Firefighters responded to at least 614 emergency calls between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, the Milwaukee Fire Department reported.

