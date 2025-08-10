U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2025 / 7:24 PM

Federal judge bans commercial fishing in sensitive Hawaii ecosystem

By Mark Moran
Share with X
A federal judge Friday banned commercial fishing in a sensitive area of the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii. The Pacific Islands Heritage marine national monument was established in 2009 by President George W. Bush and expanded in 2014 by President Barack Obama. File photo by Bettina Nørgaard/Pixabay
A federal judge Friday banned commercial fishing in a sensitive area of the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii. The Pacific Islands Heritage marine national monument was established in 2009 by President George W. Bush and expanded in 2014 by President Barack Obama. File photo by Bettina Nørgaard/Pixabay

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Hawaii has outlawed commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage marine national monument, a protected and fragile ecosystem in the Pacific Ocean.

The action by judge Michael WJ Smith reverses a decision made by a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that banned fishing in parts of the monument that was signed by President Barack Obama while he was in office.

Smith's ruling comes about a week after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that reveres federal fishing regulations in the monument, a world heritage fund site that is home to marine mammals, seabirds and coral reefs.

Friday's court order by Smith means that commercial fishing cannot occur in waters 50 to 200 nautical miles around Johnson Atoll, Jarvis Island and Wake Island, and must stop immediately.

Related

"The Fisheries Service cannot ignore our perspectives as the native people who belong to the islands and to the ocean that surrounds us," said Solomon Pili, Kaho'ohalahala, a founding member of Kapa'a, the Conservation Council for Hawaii and the Center for Biological Diversity.

"The law guarantees a process where we can advocate for protecting the generations of our children's children who are yet to be born."

Earthjustice, an environmental conservation group, filed a lawsuit in May, arguing the National Marine Fisheries Service violated federal law by sidestepping the formal rulemaking process required to change fishing rules, which mandates public notice and comment.

President George W. Bush established the moment in 2009. It comprised 500,000 square miles of a remote part of the central Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii. Obama widened the area in 2014.

Latest Headlines

One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and 5 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday night, police said.
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Rescue workers and emergency crews are responding to life-threatening flash flooding in the wake of record rainfall in Wisconsin, and more rain is in the forecast for Sunday night, officials said.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would hold a press conference Monday at the White House to present his plan to "stop violent crime" in the capital.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to call a series of rolling special legislative sessions to push the Trump administration's efforts to redraw voting district boundaries in the state, the governor said.
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tammy Bruce, the former Fox News contributor, has been tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as the next deputy representative to the United Nations.
Canyon Fire prompts air quality alert in parts of Southern California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Canyon Fire prompts air quality alert in parts of Southern California
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An air quality alert was issued for parts of Southern California because of the effects of the Canyon Fire, fueled by dry brush and extremely high temperatures.
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve has not approved an interest rate cut since before the Nov. 5 election, but one of its governors said she wants three rate cuts this year.
UCLA gets $1B settlement proposal from DOJ to restore federal funding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UCLA gets $1B settlement proposal from DOJ to restore federal funding
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is asking for $1 billion from the University of California, Los Angeles in exchange for re-starting federal funding to the public land-grant research institution, school officials confirmed.
Officials identify gunman in shooting near CDC, Emory University
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officials identify gunman in shooting near CDC, Emory University
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The suspected gunman in the attack that killed a police officer near the Emory University campus and the CDC's headquarters was identified Saturday morning.
Three injured in Times Square shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three injured in Times Square shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City's Times Square Saturday.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion

Follow Us