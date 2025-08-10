U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2025 / 8:12 PM / Updated at 8:37 PM

One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting

By Mark Moran
The Pimlico Race Course Sign is seen in Baltimore, Maryland in May. One person was killed and five others, including a five year old girl, were injured during a shooting Saturday night. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Pimlico Race Course Sign is seen in Baltimore, Maryland in May. One person was killed and five others, including a five year old girl, were injured during a shooting Saturday night. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and 5 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday night, police said.

Victims ranged in age between 5 and 52 years, and a 5-year-old girl was shot in the hand. A 38-year-old man died from his injuries, police reported. The other victims received non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported a block party taking place in the 5100 block of Queensbury Ave. blocks from Baltimore's famous Pimlico horse racing track shortly before the shooting, which police said was reported about 8:45 p.m. EDT, according to local news reports.

"Once on scene, officers located six victims suffering from gunshot wounds, four males and two females," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference. "One of the victims is a 5-year-old girl. All of the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment."

