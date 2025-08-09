U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2025 / 1:35 PM

Three injured in Times Square shooting

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City’s Times Square Saturday. Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE
Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City’s Times Square Saturday. Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City's Times Square Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 65-year-old man were all taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the New York Times reported.

Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the shooting, which took place around 1:20 a.m. EDT near 7th Avenue and West 44th Street, the New York Post reported, citing sources within the New York Police Department.

Police have not publicly confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Gunshots reportedly broke out after a confrontation between two groups.

The incident happened near the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square. The iconic tourist area of Manhattan is visited by some 50 million people annually.

The incident took place less than a month after a shooting at a New York City high-rise on Park Avenue that left four people dead, including an NYPD officer.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had not commented publicly on the latest violence, as of 1 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Adams, who is in the thick of a re-election campaign posted on X Friday about an NYPD public safety initiative.

"We can keep New Yorker[s] safe by having police officers and community members working together. I know it from walking the beat," he wrote.

This week, New York City's Campaign Finance Board rejected a request for more than $3 million in matching campaign funds from Adams. The board cited "incomplete and misleading information" as the reason for its decision.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Officials identify gunman in shooting near CDC, Emory University
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Officials identify gunman in shooting near CDC, Emory University
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The suspected gunman in the attack that killed a police officer near the Emory University campus and the CDC's headquarters was identified Saturday morning.
Reports: Trump considers stock IPO for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Reports: Trump considers stock IPO for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump reportedly wants the U.S. to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stock in a quest to move mortgage finance firms from full federal control.
Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The suspected shooter on Emory University's downtown Atlanta campus is dead and a DeKalb County officer responding to the incident was killed, authorities said.
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michael Paul Brown, the 45-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed four at a bar in rural western Montana, was arrested seven days after a manhunt.
Trump replaces Billy Long as IRS boss; Bessent takes over temporarily
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump replaces Billy Long as IRS boss; Bessent takes over temporarily
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump replaced Billy Long as IRS commissioner after less than two months on the job with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a temporary role.
DOJ requests judges unseal more evidence in Epstein and Maxwell cases
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DOJ requests judges unseal more evidence in Epstein and Maxwell cases
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice asked New York judges to unseal more evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell criminal cases, but still hide identities.
U.S. gold futures spike with 39% tariffs on Switzerland enacted
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. gold futures spike with 39% tariffs on Switzerland enacted
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The price of U.S. gold futures spiked Friday, a day after Switzerland was hit with 39% American tariffs on its goods, including 1-kilogram gold bullion bars.
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A cruise passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas was injured when a section of a water slide broke off. The man was listed in stable condition.
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond opened its first new store since bankruptcy in Nashville Friday with a new name and accepting the old iconic coupons.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most frequently stolen car in the U.S., with a whole-vehicle theft rate 39 times the average compared to all other vehicles.

Trending Stories

Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
Panamanian Geisha coffee sets new price record
Panamanian Geisha coffee sets new price record
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana

Follow Us