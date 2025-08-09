Three injured in Times Square shooting

Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City’s Times Square Saturday. Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Three people were injured and one person was arrested after an early-morning shooting in New York City's Times Square Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 65-year-old man were all taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the New York Times reported.

Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the shooting, which took place around 1:20 a.m. EDT near 7th Avenue and West 44th Street, the New York Post reported, citing sources within the New York Police Department.

Police have not publicly confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Gunshots reportedly broke out after a confrontation between two groups.

The incident happened near the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square. The iconic tourist area of Manhattan is visited by some 50 million people annually.

The incident took place less than a month after a shooting at a New York City high-rise on Park Avenue that left four people dead, including an NYPD officer.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had not commented publicly on the latest violence, as of 1 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Adams, who is in the thick of a re-election campaign posted on X Friday about an NYPD public safety initiative.

"We can keep New Yorker[s] safe by having police officers and community members working together. I know it from walking the beat," he wrote.

This week, New York City's Campaign Finance Board rejected a request for more than $3 million in matching campaign funds from Adams. The board cited "incomplete and misleading information" as the reason for its decision.