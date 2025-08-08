Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta

Emory University is a private school in Atlanta. Photo by Emory News Center

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The suspected shooter on Emory University's campus and near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters is dead and a DeKalb County officer responding to the incident was killed Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred before 5 p.m. EDT at Emory Point CVS, which is part of a shopping center of restaurants, shops and apartments where some students live, CNN reported. No civilians were injured, police said.

Police believe the unnamed suspect targeted the CDC because of unhappiness with the Covid-19 vaccine, CNN reported. He reportedly was wearing a surgical mask, and possessed two handguns, one rifle and a shotgun.

Late Friday, the officer was identified as 33-year-old David Rose, married and the father of two, interim DeKalb County Police Department Chief Greg Padrick said in a news conference.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of the life of one of our very own DeKalb County police officers," Padrick said. "This officer responded to the call as he was trained to do, and during that incident, he received gunfire and he lost his life in this incident. He was committed to serving the community."

He started with the agency in September 2024 after graduating from the police academy.

"This evening there is a wife without a husband," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. "There are three children, one unborn, without a father.

"There is a mother and a father, as well as siblings, who also share in this traumatic loss."

The Atlanta Police Department can't confirm why the police officer was present in its jurisdiction.

"It's not uncommon for patrol patterns to cross multiple jurisdictions that may share the space," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters. "Was he going to work? Was he coming home from work? We don't know if he was on patrol."

Schierbaum said multiple rounds struck four nearby CDC buildings, including windows.

The police chief said 911 calls about an active shooting were received around 4:50 p.m. in front of the CDC campus.

Responding officers found the critically injured DeKalb County officer.

The suspect died on the second floor of the CVS of gunshot wounds, police said. An official told CNN that the shooter fired at an officer's cruiser.

"We do not know at this time if it was an officer's or if it was self-inflicted," Schierbaum said.

A shelter-in-place was lifted late Friday at the CDC with CDC buildings closed until further notice, according to a message to employees.

"We at CDC are heartbroken by today's attack on our Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting," CDC Director Susan Monarez posted on X.

She said the CDC is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

At 5:31 p.m., Emory's Office of Critical Events Preparedness and Response instructed people to shelter in place on the private college's campus.

About one hour later, a DeKalb County official said the situation was contained and there was no active threat, NBC News reported. But county residents should remain indoors as a precaution during the investigation.

Police said there was a single shooter.

The father of the alleged shooter's father called law enforcement before the shooting to report that he believed his son was suicidal, a law enforcement official told CNN.

A CDC employee told CNN a man approached the steps of a building at the agency's campus, put a backpack down, pulled out a rifle, and shot at the building.

Chris Weaver told WXIA that he believed he heard the shots.

"I was stunned at first," he said, adding he thought he was safe.

The FBI sent agents to assist local law enforcement. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

This was the second shooting in Georgia this week.

On Wednesday, an active-duty soldier opened fire at Fort Stewart, injuring five service members. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Fort Stewart, which is part of the Savannah metropolitan area, is 243 miles southeast from Emory.

Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X: "Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are."

Emory is a liberal arts research university with enrollment of 5,727.