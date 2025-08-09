Canyon Fire prompts air quality alert in parts of Southern California

The Canyon Fire burns on brush-filled hillsides in Castaic, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An air quality alert was issued for parts of Southern California because of the effects of the Canyon Fire, fueled by dry brush and extreme heat.

But evacuation orders were canceled and shifted to warnings for thousands of residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, CalFire said Saturday.

The wildfire had spread to 5,370 acres and was 28% contained, the state agency said. On Friday morning, it was 4,756 acres, but none contained.

The fire ignited on Thursday afternoon in a remote area east of Lake Piru, north of Highway 126 and west of Castaic in Ventura County, and spread to Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Service said the smoke was causing harmful air pollution in parts of Southern California through the weekend.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality alert on Friday night.

#AirQuality Forecast (Saturday, August 9th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD AQI readings in portions of the #InlandEmpire and #LosAngeles County are predicted to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher levels. View our Real Time #AQI Map: https://t.co/EK1NMTwUS5 pic.twitter.com/3XzKQxfF1f— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) August 9, 2025

The alert is in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and the Inland Empire. It expires Sunday morning for the Santa Clarita Valley and 8 p.m. Saturday for everywhere else.

"Even in areas far from fires or areas not covered by a smoke advisory, if you can smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, avoid or limit outdoor activities," the alert read.

People with medical conditions are urged to stay inside with the windows closed.

"Particles in wildfire smoke can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing," the alert reads. "Everyone can be affected, but people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk."

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help California in battling the Canyon Fire. The state on Thursday sought the funds.

"At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 5,118 homes in and around Hasley Canyon and Val Verde," FEMA said. "Mandatory evacuations were taking place for approximately 5,000 people. Evacuation warnings are in effect for another 11,000 people."

FEMA grants provide funds for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened, CalFire said.

Fighting the fire are 1,148 personnel, 45 engines, seven helicopters, three dozers and nine hand crews.

A firefighter was injured in a rollover crash in a grassy area in the Romero Canyon. The victim was airlifted to a hospital but was alert. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital "out of an abundance of caution," the L.A. Fire Department posted Friday on X.

"Crews worked throughout the night to improve defensive positions and further secure the fire's perimeter," CalFire said. "Overnight fire activity was minimal as firefighters worked to continue strengthening existing control lines."

Firefighters "will continue to enhance, monitor and patrol existing control lines ... while providing structure defense for residences in the affected areas," CalFire said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with relative humidity 19-24% and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Historically dry vegetation contributes to the ongoing potential for rapid fire growth and significant fire behavior," CalFire said.

On Friday, firefighters dealt with gusty conditions.

"This afternoon, we're starting to see the temperatures come back up, we're seeing winds start to pick up," Andrew Dowd with Ventura County Fire told KABC-TV. "There's still a risk here. Fire is still burning, and we're still going to be incredibly vigilant until we get this fire contained."

Residents in the Hasley Canyon area of Castaic were thankful the wildfire didn't reach their homes as flames were visible, and some families didn't evacuate, instead opting to take care of their animals.

"It's been a long night just watching the fire," Castaic resident Geri Aebersold told KABC-TV. "Just watching it coming up right there on that hill. A firefighter said, 'You're ok. We got this.'"