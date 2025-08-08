Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 12:06 AM

Judiciary enhances security of electronic court records filing system

By Mark Moran
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The federal judiciary is enhancing security on electronic case filing systems in U.S. courts, which have come under sophisticated and persistent cyberattacks in recent days, officials announced Thursday.

While it is working to block existing threats, a branch of the judiciary is also enhancing systems that will thwart future attempts to breach the filing system.

"The vast majority of documents filed with the Judiciary's electronic case management system are not confidential and are indeed readily available to the public, which is fundamental to an open and transparent judicial system," a release from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said. "However, some filings contain confidential or proprietary information that are sealed from public view."

The court said the new security measures will also help protect litigants. The release said some of the documents can be targets of interest to hackers, and to better protect the records, the courts will create more "carefully controlled and monitored circumstances."

In June, Judge Michael Scudder of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit told the House Judiciary Committee that some electronic filing systems are "outdated, unstable due to cyber risk and require replacement."

During his testimony, Scudder said the courts would update their security systems over time as opposed to unveiling a completely overhauled version.

