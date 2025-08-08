Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 2:50 PM

U.S. gold futures spike with 39% tariffs on Switzerland enacted

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
The price of U.S. gold futures spiked Friday, a day after Switzerland was hit with 39% American tariffs on its goods, including 1-kilogram gold bullion bars. File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI
1 of 3 | The price of U.S. gold futures spiked Friday, a day after Switzerland was hit with 39% American tariffs on its goods, including 1-kilogram gold bullion bars. File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The price of U.S. gold futures spiked on Friday, a day after Switzerland was hit with 39% American tariffs on its goods, including 1-kilogram gold bullion bars.

Gold on the COMEX, the world's largest market for gold futures, eclipsed $3,530 on Friday, a 52-week high.

The metal was up $8.10 or 0.23% to $3,461 as of 2 p.m. EDT.

President Donald Trump last month confirmed he would move ahead with his reciprocal tariff policy for countries that had not reached a trade deal with the United States, meaning a 39% duty on Switzerland. Those levies took effect Thursday.

Related

A ruling on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website confirms the tariffs extend to the gold bars refined in Switzerland. Some analysts had hoped for an exemption. The ruling applies to both the 1-kg and 100-ounce gold bars.

"Both types of bars are used primarily to back contracts on the Commodity Exchange (Comex), but are also sold to jewelers or industrial consumers for manufacturing purposes," reads the CBP ruling, which came after a New York firm requested clarification on the matter ahead of the tariffs taking effect.

"The back of each bar is lasered with a QR code that serves as a certificate of authenticity, the production date, and a serial number."

Switzerland is the world's leading gold refining nation. The country exported more than $36 billion of gold to the United States during the first quarter, making around two-thirds of Switzerland's American trade surplus.

Swiss Confederation President Karin Keller-Sutter visited Washington this week in an attempt to reach a last-minute deal to avoid the tariffs.

"The Federal Council acknowledged the application of additional tariffs of 39 percent on goods imported from Switzerland into the United States. It remains firmly committed to continuing talks with the United States to achieve a reduction of these additional tariffs on Swiss goods as quickly as possible," Keller-Sutter said in a statement Thursday.

"To this end, it remains in contact with the American authorities and the affected economic sectors. It will also shortly hold in-depth discussions on possible relief for companies and continuously review the need for further economic policy action."

Latest Headlines

Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A cruise passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas was injured when a section of a water slide broke off. The man was listed in stable condition.
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond opened its first new store since bankruptcy in Nashville Friday with a new name and accepting the old iconic coupons.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most frequently stolen car in the U.S., with a whole-vehicle theft rate 39 times the average compared to all other vehicles.
DOJ subpoenas NY Attorney General Letitia James in criminal probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ subpoenas NY Attorney General Letitia James in criminal probe
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James' office in a criminal investigation. James has battled Trump in the past.
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders are in place for five areas in Ventura County, Calif., where the uncontained Canyon fire has now engulfed an area one-third the size of Manhattan.
Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Atlanta announced Friday that the man suspected to have shot two transit police officers in the city's downtown area has been taken into custody.
Appeals court dismisses contempt order against Trump admin. officials
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court dismisses contempt order against Trump admin. officials
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday dismissed a lower court's order that Trump administration officials could be held in contempt for efforts related to deporting hundreds of Venezuelans.
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Despite President Donald Trump's request, Lip-Bu Tan, the chief executive officer of the Intel technology company, appears to be staying in his job.
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be at the White House Friday to sign a peace deal with President Donald Trump. They have been at war since 1988.
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Texas Democrat elected officials who fled the state to avoid redistricting face Gov. Greg Abbot's deadline Friday to return to the state or face retaliation.

Trending Stories

Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director

Follow Us