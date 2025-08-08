Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 1:44 PM

DOJ subpoenas NY Attorney General Letitia James in criminal probe

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James in a criminal investigation against her for her part in investigating President Donald Trump. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James in a criminal investigation against her for her part in investigating President Donald Trump. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James' office in a criminal investigation.

Two grand jury subpoenas were issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York seeking information about James' investigations into the Trump Organization and National Rifle Association, according to CNN, NBC News and ABC News.

There is also a grand jury investigation into James in Albany, N.Y. It is said to be looking into deprivation of rights against Trump.

"Investigating the fraud case Attorney General James won against President Trump and his businesses has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration's carrying out the president's political retribution campaign," said Abbe Lowell, an attorney for James. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration. If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and law."

Related

Neither the Justice Department nor the White House has commented on these investigations.

A spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office told NBC News: "Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American. We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers' rights."

James sued and won against Trump and his company over fraudulent misrepresentations of his wealth and financial statements. Her office won over $300 million in the case, which is now at over $500 million in interest while he appeals.

James' office also sued the NRA and its leadership. James had sought dissolution of the NRA, but that was struck down. But she did win a civil fraud case against Wayne LaPierre. A jury convicted him of taking millions from the organization for personal use.

In May the Justice Department opened an investigation into James' real estate transaction. She responded, saying that she had made a mistake on a mortgage application and that she had filed letters correcting the error.

James is one of many on Trump's list of political enemies.

He has repeatedly said she is biased against him. In 2021, he sued to stop her fraud investigation, saying, "Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent." The lawsuit also alleged that Trump was the victim of "viewpoint discrimination." He later dropped the suit.

Latest Headlines

U.S. gold futures spike with 39% tariffs on Switzerland enacted
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
U.S. gold futures spike with 39% tariffs on Switzerland enacted
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The price of U.S. gold futures spiked Friday, a day after Switzerland was hit with 39% American tariffs on its goods, including 1-kilogram gold bullion bars.
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Icon of the Seas' water slide breaks, injuring passenger
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A cruise passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas was injured when a section of a water slide broke off. The man was listed in stable condition.
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond opened its first new store since bankruptcy in Nashville Friday with a new name and accepting the old iconic coupons.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ranked most stolen car in United States
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most frequently stolen car in the U.S., with a whole-vehicle theft rate 39 times the average compared to all other vehicles.
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders are in place for five areas in Ventura County, Calif., where the uncontained Canyon fire has now engulfed an area one-third the size of Manhattan.
Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Atlanta announced Friday that the man suspected to have shot two transit police officers in the city's downtown area has been taken into custody.
Appeals court dismisses contempt order against Trump admin. officials
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court dismisses contempt order against Trump admin. officials
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday dismissed a lower court's order that Trump administration officials could be held in contempt for efforts related to deporting hundreds of Venezuelans.
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Despite President Donald Trump's request, Lip-Bu Tan, the chief executive officer of the Intel technology company, appears to be staying in his job.
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be at the White House Friday to sign a peace deal with President Donald Trump. They have been at war since 1988.
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Texas Democrat elected officials who fled the state to avoid redistricting face Gov. Greg Abbot's deadline Friday to return to the state or face retaliation.

Trending Stories

Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director

Follow Us