Aug. 8, 2025 / 3:40 PM

DOJ requests judges unseal more evidence in Epstein and Maxwell cases

By Lisa Hornung
Attorney General Pam Bondi requested that the judges in the Jeffrey Epstein New York criminal case and the Ghislaine Maxwell case unseal more evidence. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice asked New York judges to unseal more evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell criminal cases, but it still wants to shield "personal identifying information."

This is an expansion of Attorney General Pam Bondi's earlier request to courts to unseal five days of grand jury testimony in relation to the cases.

In July, a Florida judge refused to unseal transcripts related to a criminal case brought against Epstein for sex charges in the early 2000s. That case was resolved in a controversial plea deal that saw the billionaire financier serve about a year in prison.

The latest request is about Epstein's 2019 criminal case in New York, which was dropped after he died by suicide in his jail cell. It also asks to unseal grand jury evidence in Maxwell's case, which ended in her conviction and sentence of 20 years in prison.

The request to shield personal identifying information could protect others from being tied to the case.

"Any effort to redact third party names smacks of a cover up," victim Annie Farmer said through her lawyer in an Aug. 5 letter to the court. Farmer testified for the prosecution in Maxwell's 2021 criminal trial.

"To the extent any of Epstein's and Maxwell's enablers and co-conspirators who have thus far evaded accountability are implicated by the grand jury transcripts, their identities should not be shielded from the public," Farmer's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, added. She added that victims' identifications should be redacted.

The new request comes after the judges handling the requests -- Richard Berman for the Epstein case and Paul Engelmayer for the Maxwell case -- told the department to specify their positions.

The department requested to have until Aug. 14 to notify everyone who's name appears on the evidence and update the judges.

Usually, grand jury proceedings and evidence are kept secret.

Meanwhile, advocacy group Democracy Forward filed suit Fridy against the Justice Department and the FBI for records on their handling of the Epstein investigation. It wants records about senior administration officials' communication about Epstein documents and any correspondence between Epstein and President Donald Trump.

The group says it submitted requests under the Freedom of Information Act for the records related to communications about the case in late July that have not yet been fulfilled.

"The court should intervene urgently to ensure the public has access to the information they need about this extraordinary situation," Skye Perryman, president and CEO of the group, said in a statement. The federal government often shields records on criminal investigations from public view.

Maxwell earlier this week opposed the Justice Department effort to unseal the grand jury testimony. She said it would compromise her privacy and her potential to appeal.

Also earlier this week, the House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the Department of Justice, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and several others for documents and testimony about Epstein.

