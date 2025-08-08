Canyon fire causes thousands to flee in California

1 of 2 | Evacuation orders are in place for five areas in Ventura County, Calif., where the uncontained Canyon fire has now engulfed an area one-third the size of Manhattan. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders are in place for five areas in Ventura County, Calif., where the uncontained Canyon fire has now engulfed an area one-third the size of Manhattan.

More than 400 personnel from local, state and federal agencies are fighting the blaze, which remains 0% contained and has forced 2,700 people from their homes, the Ventura County Fire Department said in its latest update.

Some, 700 structures are covered by evacuation order, with about 14,000 more residents in northern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County under evacuation alerts because of the fast-moving wildfire.

Two areas in Ventura County are now under evacuation orders, while six zones are the subject evacuation alerts.

The Canyon fire is one of blazes to break out in Southern California in recent days, amid hot and dry conditions. The wildfire consumed more than 1,500 acres Thursday.

Officials expect do not expect help from the weather, with conditions in the area not expected to change in the near-term.

"We're still expecting hot and dry conditions today. We still have record-low fuel moisture in the area, so we're not letting our guard up," Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd told reporters Friday morning.

"Yesterday we were seeing significant plume development, we were seeing very rapid fire growth...within certain areas of the fire."

Temperatures in Ventura County were expected to remain above 70 degrees with mostly sun.

"The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire," Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday.

Canyon Fire Update: 11pm Current information: Acres: 4856 Containment: 0% Personnel: 400 The fire continued spreading to the east into Los Angeles County. The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) remains in unified command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department with... pic.twitter.com/zZqVh446xB— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 8, 2025

"It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities."