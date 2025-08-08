Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly named, allegedly shot two MARTA officers at a train station Thursday evening. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Atlanta announced Friday that the man suspected to have shot two transit police officers in the city's downtown area has been captured.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, spokesperson has confirmed the alleged shooter was arrested in Guntersville, Ala.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly named, allegedly shot two MARTA officers at the Five Points station Thursday evening.

The officers reportedly spotted the man urinating near a platform inside the station. Police said he pulled out a gun and fired several times when they tried to arrest him..

One of the arresting officers was shot in the arm, while the other was grazed in the knee and suffered to some hearing loss due to gunfire close to the ear, MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said.

Police were able to spot the suspect exiting at train at the West End MARTA station, and investigators have since recovered a gun believed to have been thrown by him onto the station's roof.

It is unclear how the suspect traveled from Alabama.