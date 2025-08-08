Trending
Aug. 8, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Appeals court dismisses contempt order against Trump admin. officials

By Lisa Hornung
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister of the Republic of El Salvador Nayib Bukele in April. Trump secured a court victory Friday that said he was not in contempt of court by allegedly ignoring a district court judge's order. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister of the Republic of El Salvador Nayib Bukele in April. Trump secured a court victory Friday that said he was not in contempt of court by allegedly ignoring a district court judge's order. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday dismissed a lower court's order that Trump administration officials could be held in contempt for efforts related to deporting hundreds of Venezuelans.

The case stems from a district judge's order finding probable cause that federal officials committed criminal contempt by violating an order to turn around planes full of detainees on their way to El Salvador.

Two of the three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with the administration. Trump has denounced U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for overstepping his authority by beginning criminal contempt proceedings in April.

The opinion issued Friday was unsigned. Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao -- who were both appointed by Trump -- agreed to toss out Boasberg's order. Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented. She was appointed by President Barack Obama.

"The district court's order raises troubling questions about judicial control over core executive functions like the conduct of foreign policy and the prosecution of criminal offenses," Katsas wrote in an opinion. "And it implicates an unsettled issue whether the judiciary may impose criminal contempt for violating injunctions entered without jurisdiction."

In her dissent, Pillard wrote that the administration should have dealt with the contempt charges instead of ignoring them.

"Our system of courts cannot long endure if disappointed litigants defy court orders with impunity rather than legally challenge them," Pillard wrote. "That is why willful disobedience of a court order is punishable as criminal contempt."

Boasberg's order to stop the deportation planes comes from immigration officials trying to deport Venezuelans that the administration said were members of the Tren de Aragua gang. In March, Trump used the Alien Enemies Act to remove the Venezuelans quickly.

A group of migrants challenged the deportations in court, and Boasberg temporarily blocked the deportations, issuing an oral order to return them. Then he issued a written order to prevent the administration from conducting deportations under the Alien Enemies act.

On July 28, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that a misconduct complaint was filed against Boasberg "for making improper public comments" about Trump amid his administration's targeting of the U.S. judicial system.

The complaint focused on comments made by Boasberg to Chief Justice John Roberts and some two dozen other judges who attended a March 11 judicial conference.

According to the document, Boasberg said he believed that the Trump administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts," which would trigger "a constitutional crisis."

Boasberg ruled on June 4 that at least 137 migrants sent to El Salvador on flights in mid-March must be allowed to challenge their removal under the Alien Enemies Act.

He issued a 69-page ruling that the Department of Homeland Security had "improperly" sent migrants on flights from Texas to El Salvador's maximum security prison without giving them a chance to challenge their designation as "alien enemies."

Latest Headlines

Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Suspect arrested in shooting of two Atlanta transit police officers
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Atlanta announced Friday that the man suspected to have shot two transit police officers in the city's downtown area has been taken into custody.
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intel CEO staying put after Trump's call for him to resign
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Despite President Donald Trump's request, Lip-Bu Tan, the chief executive officer of the Intel technology company, appears to be staying in his job.
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House to host Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement signing
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be at the White House Friday to sign a peace deal with President Donald Trump. They have been at war since 1988.
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Friday deadline for Democrats to return to Texas approaches
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Texas Democrat elected officials who fled the state to avoid redistricting face Gov. Greg Abbot's deadline Friday to return to the state or face retaliation.
Trump deploys federal agents to beef up Washington police presence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump deploys federal agents to beef up Washington police presence
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Federal law enforcement agencies began patrolling Washington, D.C., Friday morning, after President Trump said crime in the district is "out of control."
FTC: Funds stolen from seniors in 'imposter' scams on the rise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC: Funds stolen from seniors in 'imposter' scams on the rise
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Scams aiming to trick older Americans into giving money to strangers impersonating companies, government agencies and other entities have increased significantly since 2020, the Federal Trade Commission reported.
DOJ sues Oklahoma to stop offering migrants in-state-tuition
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ sues Oklahoma to stop offering migrants in-state-tuition
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a lawsuit this week challenging an Oklahoma law that provides eligible undocumented migrants with in-state tuition benefits.
Skydance, Paramount merger closes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Skydance, Paramount merger closes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Skydance Media and Paramount Global have completed their merger, creating a new media conglomerate and ending months of turmoil over the deal that has drawn allegations of corruption directed at the Trump administration.
Judiciary enhances security of electronic court records filing system
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judiciary enhances security of electronic court records filing system
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The federal judiciary is enhancing security on electronic case filing systems in U.S. courts that have come under sophisticated and persistent cyberattacks in recent days, officials announced Thursday.
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Open AI announced Thursday the release of GPT-5, the latest and most-advanced iteration of its artificial intelligence technology, which will be free to users.

