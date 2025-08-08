Reports: Gunman, officer dead after shooting at Emory University

Emory University is a private school in Atlanta. Photo by Emory News Center

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The suspected shooter on Emory University's downtown Atlanta campus on Friday is dead, authorities said, and a DeKalb County officer responding to the incident reportedly was killed.

The shooting occurred before 5 p.m. EDT at Emory Point CVS, which is part of a shopping center of restaurants, shops and apartments where some students live, CNN reported. No civilians were injured, police said.

Authorities didn't confirm the officer's death but sources told media outlets, including WSB-TV, he died after being taken to a hospital.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference said multiple rounds struck nearby Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buildings.

Police believe the suspected shooter targeted the CDC because he believes the Covid-19 vaccine made him sick and it was approved by the agency, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Schierbaum said 911 calls about an active shooting were received around 4:50 p.m. in front of the CDC campus.

Responding officers found the critically injured DeKalb County officer, who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officials earlier reported an unnamed officer was injured "in the course of the response." He was taken to Emory University Hospital, WXIA-TV reported

The suspect died on the second floor of the CVS of gunshot wounds, police said.

"We do not know at this time if it was an officer's or if it was self-inflicted," Schierbaum said

A shelter-in-place remained in effect at the CDC, which is a mile from the Emory campus.

At 5:31 p.m., Emory's Office of Critical Events Preparedness and Response instructed people to shelter in place on the private college's campus.

About one hour later, a DeKalb County official said the situation was contained and there was no active threat, NBC News reported. But county residents should remain indoors as a precaution during the investigation.

Police said there was a single shooter.

The father of the alleged shooter's father called law enforcement before the shooting to report that he believed his son was suicidal, a law enforcement official told CNN.

A CDC employee told CNN a man approached the steps of a building at the agency's campus, put a backpack down, pulled out a rifle, and shot at the building.

Chris Weaver told WXIA that he believed he heard the shots.

"I was stunned at first," he said, adding he thought he was safe.

The FBI sent agents to assist local law enforcement. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

This was the second shooting in Georgia in the past week.

On Wednesday, an active-duty soldier opened fire at Fort Stewart, injuring five service members. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Fort Stewart, which is part of the Savannah metropolitan area, is 243 miles southeast from Emory.

Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X: "Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians. Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are."

Emory is a liberal arts research university with enrollment of 5,727.