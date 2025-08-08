Trending
Aug. 8, 2025 / 6:50 PM

Trump replaces Billy Long as IRS boss; Bessent takes over temporarily

The commission was on the job for less than two months.

By Allen Cone
Rep. Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri, appears as a hearing on May 14, 2020. He was sworn in as IRS commissioner in June and replaced Friday. File pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri, appears as a hearing on May 14, 2020. He was sworn in as IRS commissioner in June and replaced Friday. File pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday replaced Bill Long as Internal Revenue Service commissioner after less than two months on the job with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a temporary role.

The New York Times was the first media outlet to confirm his ouster and Long later announced his departure on X with plans to become Iceland's ambassador.

"It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland. I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead!"

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, said in a statement to NBC News that the department "thanks Commissioner Long for his commitment to public service and the American people. His zeal and enthusiasm to bring a fresh perspective to the Federal Government was evident in both the House of Representatives and as part of the Trump Administration."

Bessent has already been tasked with negotiating tariff rates as part of trade talks. Also, he is helping with the search for ultimately the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Long was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 12 and sworn in as commissioner four days later to a term that was supposed to last through Nov. 12, 2027. Trump nominated him on Dec. 4, 2024. While awaiting confirmation, he was appointed as a senior adviser in the Office of Personnel Management.

Lpng had limited tax experience and had supported the abolishment of the agency, CNN reported.

He served in the U.S. House from 2011 to 2023, representing a district in Missouri, and was previously an auctioneer.

On Thursday, he sent an email to all IRS employees with the subject line: "It's Almost FriYay that read: "Please enjoy a 70-minute early exit tomorrow. That way you'll be rested for my 70th birthday on Monday," The New York Times reported.

He signed it: "Call Me Billy."

The IRS has been processing tax forms since the April 15 deadline with extensions until Aug. 15.

The IRS workforce has shrunk 25% amid Trump's government cuts and mass buyouts. In all there are plans to cut its 102,000 workforce by up to 40%, according to a memo obtained by CBS News in April.

And 26% of the agents who conduct audits have left the agency by May, according to the report.

And the IRS has been dealing with new deductions and tax cuts after the passage of the sprawling spending bill, labeled as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." The new law has no tax on tips or overtime.

Seven different people will have led the agency since Trump won the 204 election.

Danny Wefel held the role until Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 despite a statutory five-year term.

Other acting commissioners had policy differences with Trump: Doug O'Connell and Melanie Krause. Another acting boss, Gary Shapley, was appointed but ousted Bessent a few days later because he didn't want him. Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender became the acting commissioner until Long was confirmed.

