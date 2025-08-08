Trending
Bed Bath & Beyond returns with store opening in Nashville

By Lisa Hornung
Bed Bath &amp; Beyond opened a new store for the first time since its bankrupcty. The new store is called Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Home, and its first store is in Nashville. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, beloved home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond opened its first new store in Nashville Friday with a new name.

The owners of the bankrupt chain's intellectual property resurrected the brand with a new name -- Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

"We're proud to reintroduce one of retail's most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today," said Amy Sullivan, CEO of parent company Brand Collective, in a news release.

"With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we're delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It's a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation."

If shoppers have kept their old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, they can use them in the new store.

"We encourage guests to bring in their legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons which we will gladly honor," the company said in a news release. "The coupon we all know and love is back and for those who need one, a fresh version will be waiting at the door."

When the company went bankrupt in 2023, it struggled to find a buyer and liquidated. It sold off the business in parts. Overstock.com bought the intellectual property and rebranded itself as Beyond Inc. It launched an online-only Bed Bath & Beyond.

Beyond bought an ownership stake in Kirkland's, a home decor chain, and licensed it to develop and create Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores and Buy Buy Baby stores. Kirkland's became the Brand House Collective and will convert some Kirkland's stores to Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

Not all Bed Bath & Beyond products were available on the online store. In 2024, the brand secured a partnership with The Container Store to sell its goods. Beyond Inc. also committed to a $40 million investment in The Container Store, The Tennessean reported.

The Nashville opening is one of six planned for the market. Beyond said if the stores do well, it intends to convert 75 stores in 2026.

