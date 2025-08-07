Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 12:21 PM

JD Vance visits Indiana governor, other GOP leaders in redistricting push

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Vice President JD Vance at the White House Wednesday. Vance is in Indianapolis today to talk to Republican leaders to encourage them to redistrict their state. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Vice President JD Vance at the White House Wednesday. Vance is in Indianapolis today to talk to Republican leaders to encourage them to redistrict their state. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance is in the Indiana Statehouse Thursday to meet with Gov. Mike Braun and other legislative leaders as the White House kicks up pressure on Republican-leaning states to redraw their congressional maps to help the U.S. House of Representatives candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.

Vance was brought in through tunnels to keep him away from the public as protesters rallied outside the governor's office, CNN reported.

Braun confirmed earlier this week that redistricting will be among the topics Vance will discuss Thursday with the governor, House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, all Republicans, in a closed-door meeting, the Indianapolis Star reported.

To redraw the congressional maps in Indiana, Braun would have to call a special session, bringing lawmakers back to approve new maps. Republicans already control seven of the nine congressional seats in the state.

Related

Multiple protests were staged in response to the visit, including a sit-in at the Statehouse and a protest at the Governor's Residence.

"You can rest assured that if they decide to go ahead with this, we'll use every procedural maneuver available to us to try to slow it down and try to defeat it and try to give the public an opportunity to weigh in," said state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, the Star reported.

"The governor can single-handedly stop this by simply refusing to call the special session," he said. "If he does, the leaders of the legislature need to say, 'No, we're not going to subvert democracy just to satisfy President Trump.'"

The Indianapolis meeting comes as Texas Republicans seek to redraw the state's maps to add five Republican House seats, an effort Democrats are blocking by fleeing the state to deny the Texas House the two-thirds quorum necessary.

Republicans are also eyeing Ohio, where a state law requires the maps to be redrawn, and Missouri, for more seats. Democratic governors in California, Illinois, New York and other states are threatening to retaliate with their own redistricting.

In a recent fundraising email, Indiana House Democrats said they would consider a walkout, the Star reported.

"In 2011, our Hoosier Democratic legislators walked out of the General Assembly to fight for workers' rights. We were willing to put it all on the line to protect our state from extreme government overreach," the email said. "We know the fight our fellow Democrats are going through down south, and we know it may be only a matter of time before Indiana is next."

But Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly. That means they have enough members for a quorum without any Democrats there.

Latest Headlines

Trump order to broaden how colleges report admissions information
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Trump order to broaden how colleges report admissions information
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that will widen the requirements for colleges to report their admissions information.
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called for the Chief Executive Officer of the Intel technology company to step down Thursday, without stating precisely why.
Trump to sign order to allow crypto, private equity in 401(k) accounts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to sign order to allow crypto, private equity in 401(k) accounts
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order Thursday to allow cryptocurrencies, private equity and real estate into employee 401(k)s.
Trump orders new census to exclude those in the U.S. 'illegally'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump orders new census to exclude those in the U.S. 'illegally'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he has directed the Department of Commerce to work on a new census that excludes those here "illegally."
Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs on dozens of nations went into effect early Thursday following months of delays and threats from the American leader.
U.S. sanctions CDN members, El Makabelico rapper
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions CDN members, El Makabelico rapper
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted three high-ranking members and an associated rapper of the notorious Cartel del Noreste, as the Trump administration targets drug trafficking organizations amid it immigration crackdown.
Apple, Trump announce $100B investment in U.S. for supply chain
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Apple, Trump announce $100B investment in U.S. for supply chain
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump to announce a $100 billion investment plan to shift the company's supply chain to the United States.
Texas AG to investigate O'Rourke-linked group amid map row
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas AG to investigate O'Rourke-linked group amid map row
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Texas' attorney general launched an investigation into potential presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on allegations he "bribed" Democrats fleeing the state.
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday night was dealing with a backlog of delayed flights because of a technology issue that grounded planes nationwide.
'Mission accomplished:' Ft. Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'Mission accomplished:' Ft. Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An Army soldier at Fort Bliss in El Paso was charged with attempting to provide Russia with information on military combat operations with top-secret clearance

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah

Follow Us