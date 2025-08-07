Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Trump lauded the nation's economy while celebrating his administration's accomplishments on the 200th day of his second term in the White House on Thursday.

The White House promoted the day as "200 days of winning" for the nation and its economy.

"We have a country that is the hottest country right now anywhere in the world," Trump said. "A year ago, it was in a lot of trouble."

Trump made the comments during a White House event announcing the creation of National Purple Heart Day on Thursday.

A White House announcement lists several promises that Trump has kept many of the promises that he made while campaigning for office, according to a White House announcement.

They include "delivering the largest tax cut in history for working- and middle-class Americans," including no tax on Social Security, overtime and qualifying tips.

Trump's policies also closed the border, created "eight historic trade deals" with major trading partners and helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to reach record-highs several times, the announcement says.

"Inflation has moderated, business is booming, the economy is growing and egg prices fell 67% from their peak," the White House says.

Americans can invest in alternative assets with their retirement accounts and enjoy greater freedom of financial services under executive orders signed Thursday by President Donald Trump.

More than 90 million Americans have employer-sponsored defined-contribution retirement accounts that have not allowed them to invest account funds in alternative assets, according to the White House.

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order enabling such investments while protecting against "burdensome lawsuits" and "regulatory overreach."

He also signed his "Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans" executive order to stop financial institutions from engaging in "unacceptable practices" that restrict individuals' and businesses' financial services due to political or religious beliefs.

The executive order cites the flagging of purchases made through Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop and those involving terms like "Trump" or "MAGA" despite no evidence of criminal conduct.

The executive order calls such policies "politicized or unlawful debanking activities" that are not based on "individualized, objective, risk-based standards."

"As a result, individuals, their businesses and their families have been subjected to debanking on the basis of their political affiliations, religious beliefs or lawful business activities," the executive order says.

The result often causes "frozen payrolls, debt, crushing interest and other significant harms to their livelihoods, reputations and financial well-being," it continues.

The executive order requires federal banking regulators to end such practices and to make reasonable efforts to identify and reinstate any current or previous clients who were denied financial services due to politicized or unlawful debanking actions.