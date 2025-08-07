Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 6:16 PM

Judge halts construction of Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

State and Trump administration are permitted to continue housing detainees, but further construction is on hold for 14 days.

By Mark Moran
Share with X
A protester from Chicago shows his point of view with his sign in front of the entrance to Alligator Alcatraz located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport is seen on Wednesday in Ochopee, Florida. A federal judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order halting construction for 14 days. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
A protester from Chicago shows his point of view with his sign in front of the entrance to Alligator Alcatraz located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport is seen on Wednesday in Ochopee, Florida. A federal judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order halting construction for 14 days. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday blocked further construction on an immigrant detention complex in Florida that has been referred to as "Alligator Alcatraz."

U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Mary Williams issued a temporary restraining order after hearing two days of testimony about the potential environmental impacts of the center.

The state of Florida and the Trump administration are permitted to continue housing detainees, but further construction is on hold for 14 days.

Environmental advocates and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians and the state contend the "Alligator Alcatraz" facility could harm the Everglades ecosystem. The groups contend that construction of the center began without the necessary environmental impact statements.

Related

Multiple species reside in the area's habitat, including the Florida Panther, and it is considered spiritually sacred to the Miccosukee Tribe.

"We welcome the court's decision to pause construction on this deeply concerning project," Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress said in a statement. "The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people. While this order is temporary, it is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland. The Miccosukee Tribe will continue to stand for our culture, our sovereignty, and the Everglades."

Williams' temporary restraining order prevents filling, paving, lighting and installing additional infrastructure.

The detention center opened in July and is able to house thousand of inmates. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said "Alligator Alcatraz" could serve as a template for state-run immigration-detention facilities in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would reopen the original Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay, but there have been no independent cost analyses of what that would cost or when, or if, it would happen.

Latest Headlines

Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Trump lauded the nation's economy while celebrating his administration's accomplishments on the 200th day of his second term in the White House on Thursday.
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Patel accused of purging the FBI while firing former acting director
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll on Wednesday received notice of his imminent firing amid a reported purge at the federal law enforcement agency.
Army honors Fort Stewart shooting heroes as details emerge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Army honors Fort Stewart shooting heroes as details emerge
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Six soldiers at Fort Stewart, Ga., were honored Thursday with medals after a sergeant opened fire, shooting and injuring five fellow soldiers Wednesday.
The dying of the light: Here's how much daylight disappears in August
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
The dying of the light: Here's how much daylight disappears in August
The impending seasonal shift is already noticeable, not in the leaves just yet, but in the light.
AI-powered Duolingo's shares' value grows with earnings, subscribers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AI-powered Duolingo's shares' value grows with earnings, subscribers
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The free language-learning app Duolingo grew by nearly a third in value during Thursday's stock trading after its second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations.
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be disqualified due to an alleged call with the president.
Man charged with killing embassy workers indicted for hate crimes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged with killing embassy workers indicted for hate crimes
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The man charged with killing two Israeli embassy employees at the Capital Jewish Museum has been indicted on two new federal charges, including hate crimes.
Trump order to broaden how colleges report admissions information
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump order to broaden how colleges report admissions information
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that will widen the requirements for colleges to report their admissions information.
JD Vance visits Indiana governor, other GOP leaders in redistricting push
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JD Vance visits Indiana governor, other GOP leaders in redistricting push
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance is in the Indiana Statehouse Thursday to meet with Gov. Mike Braun and others to push the state to redraw congressional districts.
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called for the Chief Executive Officer of the Intel technology company to step down Thursday, without stating precisely why.

Trending Stories

United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
'Mission accomplished:' Ft. Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia
'Mission accomplished:' Ft. Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia
Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect
Trump's sweeping new tariffs take effect
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M

Follow Us