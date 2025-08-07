Judge halts construction of Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday blocked further construction on an immigrant detention complex in Florida that has been referred to as "Alligator Alcatraz."

U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Mary Williams issued a temporary restraining order after hearing two days of testimony about the potential environmental impacts of the center.

The state of Florida and the Trump administration are permitted to continue housing detainees, but further construction is on hold for 14 days.

Environmental advocates and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians and the state contend the "Alligator Alcatraz" facility could harm the Everglades ecosystem. The groups contend that construction of the center began without the necessary environmental impact statements.

Multiple species reside in the area's habitat, including the Florida Panther, and it is considered spiritually sacred to the Miccosukee Tribe.

"We welcome the court's decision to pause construction on this deeply concerning project," Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress said in a statement. "The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people. While this order is temporary, it is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland. The Miccosukee Tribe will continue to stand for our culture, our sovereignty, and the Everglades."

Williams' temporary restraining order prevents filling, paving, lighting and installing additional infrastructure.

The detention center opened in July and is able to house thousand of inmates. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said "Alligator Alcatraz" could serve as a template for state-run immigration-detention facilities in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would reopen the original Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay, but there have been no independent cost analyses of what that would cost or when, or if, it would happen.