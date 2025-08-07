Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 12:46 PM

Trump order to broaden how colleges report admissions information

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon as he shows an executive order during in a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. in March. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon as he shows an executive order during in a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. in March. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that will widen the requirements for colleges to report their admissions information.

The order is intended to guarantee that universities turn in the information necessary to show they aren't basing any admissions on race, according to a senior White House official.

The directive will allow U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to overhaul the collection of higher education data, deepen the federal government's reporting requirements and increase penalties for schools that submit inaccurate information.

Additionally, the order will make the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System the main national source for information on colleges and universities easier to access and understand.

Any defiance of the directive from Trump could impede schools from receiving federal financial assistance. Trump has already pulled billions of dollars in funding from schools over admission requirements and alleged acts of prejudice.

The Trump administration also announced Thursday it is investigating Baltimore City Public Schools in Baltimore, Maryland for purportedly allowing "numerous incidents of anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment by teachers and non-Jewish students against Jewish students."

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a press release Thursday that alleged acts of anti-Semitism in the Baltimore schools include a teacher directing a Nazi salute toward a Jewish student and non-Jewish students bullying and harassing Jewish students.

