OpenAI releases GPT-5, free to users

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Open AI announced Thursday the release of GPT-5, the latest and most-advanced iteration of its artificial intelligence technology, which will be free to users.

The company said the program, which underwent 5,000 hours of testing, is smarter, faster and more useful than the previous model, GPT-4, and will be especially efficient at writing, coding and for use in the healthcare sector.

"I tried going back to GPT-4, and it was quite miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told reporters.

OpenAI said it expects to reach 700 million weekly users on ChatGPT this week, and is talking with investors who are discussing a potential stock valuation of $500 billion, CNBC has reported.

While GPT-4 can refuse to answer user questions if they are "potentially risky," GPT-5 has been designed to provide high-level responses within certain safety restraints so it cannot be used to cause harm, the company said.

"GPT-5 has been trained to recognize when a task can't be finished, avoid speculation and can explain limitations more clearly, which reduces unsupported claims compared to prior models," said Michelle Pokrass, a trainer at OpenAI.

GPT-5 marks the first time that users have access to a reasoning feature, which allows the software to "think" or carry out what's known as an internal chain of thoughts before responding, the company said. The program comes with a usage cap for free users, who will have access to GPT-5 mini if they reach the free limit.