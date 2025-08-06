Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Two 15-year-olds were arrested in an alleged attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency employee.

Edward Coristine, 19, whose nickname is "Big Balls," was allegedly surrounded and assaulted by a group of about 10 teens near his car early Sunday morning. He said he shoved his date into the car for her safety and faced the teens, when they began attacking him.

Police patrolling the area saw the event, and they stepped out of their vehicle. The teens fled on foot, but two were caught, identified by Coristine and arrested. They were charged with unarmed carjacking. The two teens were a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. The others are still at large.

Coristine, a software engineer, was one of the most known people associated with the DOGE effort, which attempted to cut government spending and eliminate waste in bureaucracy.

Elon Musk, who worked closely with DOGE before stepping away from his work with the Trump administration, also detailed the attack on X.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC," Musk said. "A [DOGE] team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her."

Emergency medical services did not transport anybody as part of the incident, D.C. Fire and EMS told CBS News.

The police report also said a black iPhone 16 was stolen.

President Donald Trump renewed threats to have the federal government take over Washington, in response to the incident.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control," Trump said.

"Local 'youths' and gang members ... are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming and shooting innocent citizens," he added, "at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released.

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by thugs," Trump said. "Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the world to see."

He said the federal government would have no choice but to take control of the capital and "put criminals on notice."

Local police reported a 35% reduction in crime in 2024, which set a 30-year low, The Hill reported.

This year, reported crimes in Washington are lower than in 2024, which would establish a new 30-year low if the trend continues.

Trump and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have met several times since the Nov. 5 election.

The president has said he and the mayor have an amicable relationship, and in a March 28 executive order, created the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

That task force includes representatives from several federal agencies and federal law enforcement, who are tasked with cleaning up the city by working with local officials.

Such efforts include removing homeless encampments, supporting law enforcement, removing threats to public safety and streamlining the process for residents to get concealed carry permits for firearms.