Aug. 6, 2025 / 11:27 AM

Trump creates new tariff on imports from India, bringing total to 50%

By Lisa Hornung
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will impose a 50% tariff on goods imported from India. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised tariffs on goods imported from India to 50% in response to the country's continued purchase of Russian oil.

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," President Donald Trump said in an executive order.

"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25%," the executive order said.

This adds to the previous 25% tariffs set to take effect Thursday. The new tax will begin in 21 days.

The India tariff is now one of the highest on all of the United States' trading partners, and it's the latest sign that Trump is honoring his threat on countries that buy oil from Russia. The tariff is meant to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to encourage him to work toward a peace agreement with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would raise the tariff on India "very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil, they're fueling the war machine."

"And if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Trump said on CNBC's Squawk Box.

In response to Trump's Monday threat, India accused the United States, and the European Union, of hypocrisy, saying they began importing from Russia "because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict."

"India's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation," India's foreign ministry said in a statement. "However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

It said the targeting of India was "unjustified and unreasonable."

"Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

Trump has long seen tariffs as a tool to right trade deficits and as a bargaining tool. He has also started to use it as a punitive measure to retaliate against countries for taking actions he disagrees with.

Latest Headlines

Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Donald Trump Wednesday to announce a $100 billion investment plan in the United States. The release will be at 4:30 p.m.
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- WhatsApp has taken down 6.8 million accounts linked to scammers around the world, Meta said.
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces run for Tennessee governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces run for Tennessee governor
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced her candidacy for governor of Tennessee Wednesday. She said she plans to make Tennessee "America's conservative leader."
Foreign aid community grapples with rescissions fallout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Foreign aid community grapples with rescissions fallout
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Cuts to foreign aid continued with the passage of the rescissions package by Congress in July, pulling back the U.S. presence in the humanitarian arena.
Microsoft makes new OpenAI open-source model available for Windows
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft makes new OpenAI open-source model available for Windows
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced a new free and open GPTmodel that Microsoft has made available for Windows.
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Two 15-year-olds were arrested in an alleged attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency employee. They were charged with unarmed carjacking.
Elon Musk says improved Tesla full self-driving tech coming soon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk says improved Tesla full self-driving tech coming soon
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Entrepreneur Elon Musk announced Wednesday that his Tesla car company is working on an improved full-self driving, or FSD, model that may be ready to roll soon.
U.S. charges Chinese nationals with illegally exporting chips to China
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. charges Chinese nationals with illegally exporting chips to China
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Two Chinese nationals residing in California have been arrested and charged with violating export control laws by allegedly shipping advanced microchips used in artificial intelligence to China.
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has published a list of 35 so-called sanctuary jurisdictions as it plans to sue them amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police identified the woman found dead as Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra of Manhattan.

