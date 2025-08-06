Trending
Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.

By Lisa Hornung
Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Donald Trump at the White House later today to announce an investment in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday to announce a $100 billion investment plan in the United States.

The announcement at the White house is set for 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday and includes Apple's commitment to a new "American Manufacturing Program," a White House official confirmed to CNBC. With this pledge, Apple's total investment in the country over the next four years totals $600 billion, the official said.

"President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to CNN. "Today's announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security."

The investment will launch an American Manufacturing Program aimed at moving more of Apple's supply chain home to the United States. Another goal will be to incentivize other U.S. companies to make components here.

Bloomberg was the first to report on Apple's upcoming announcement.

Apple shares were up 3.5% Wednesday morning and on track for the biggest single-day gain since May. Despite this, Apple shares are down about 16% this year.

In the past, Trump has threatened Apple and Samsung with more tariffs unless they make their phones in the United States.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump posted on Truth Social in May. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S."

On Apple's earnings call last week, Cook said that he expects Apple to see $1.1 billion in tariff-related costs during the September quarter.

In its plan to invest $500 billion in the United States, the company will open a manufacturing academy in Detroit and source rare earths - critical for electronics like smartphones and TVs -- from U.S.-based supplier MP Materials.

