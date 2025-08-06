Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces run for Tennessee governor

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn officially announced her candidacy for governor of Tennessee on X Wednesday.

Blackburn, R-Tenn., said she plans to make Tennessee "America's conservative leader for this generation and the next."

"Trump is back, America is blessed and Tennessee - better than ever. Here in the Volunteer State, we always lead the way. And that's why I am announcing my candidacy for governor," Blackburn said in a video on X.

Blackburn was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019, when she won the Senate seat despite Taylor Swift's endorsement of her opponent. She was the first woman to represent Tennessee in the Senate and won re-election for a second term in November.

She said she wants to make the state a "powerhouse" for creating jobs and producing energy, emphasize parents' rights to improve education and deport those who are in the country illegally.

"This is Tennessee. We'll honor the Constitution, we'll value life, and we'll define our boys and girls the way God made them. I love Tennessee," she said in the video.

She is running to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is term-limited.

Blackburn is the second candidate to join the campaign. Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., announced in March that he would run to replace Lee. Rep. Diana Harshberger, R-Tenn., showed interest in running but only if Blackburn decided not to.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been reported to be interested in running, but a Pentagon spokesperson said his focus remains on the Department of Defense. Hegseth may not be eligible because he may not have lived in the state long enough.

Memphis City Council member Jerri Green is running as a Democrat, but the strongly GOP state will likely elect a Republican.

Other senators have announced bids for governors in their home states, including Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.