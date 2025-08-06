Minnesota hiker missing for days in Wyoming's Big Horn forest

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota hiker has been missing for more than a week in Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming.

Grant Gardner, 38, had planned on a three-day hike, "through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak," the highest mountain in Big Horn, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Gardner texted his wife July 29 that he had reached the summit of Cloud Peak but that the hike was "more taxing than he expected." But she hasn't heard from him since.

Grant Gardner's brother, Justin Gardner, has been in Wyoming helping with the search. He said his brother is an avid outdoorsman who is a loving husband and father of two.

"There's still a lot of hope that we'll find him," he said.

Officials found Gardner's vehicle in the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead -- where he began his journey. They also learned via the hiking log at the trailhead that he had entered the area "as he had indicated in his hiking plan," officials said.

Phone records also revealed that he had reached the summit at Cloud Peak -- which is around 13,000 feet -- at about 7 p.m., which was concerning to officials due to the "lack of visible trails through cliffs, timber line, boulder fields and other hazards that had to be navigated after dark before reaching clear trails and safe terrain," officials said.

Officials said they have searched for Gardner using helicopters, planes, foot teams and dogs, but "conditions are extremely challenging," with at least two rescuers suffering from "medical conditions" and needing treatment.

"In addition to high altitude and terrain challenges, difficult weather patterns including winds, thunder and lightning storms have made search efforts difficult at various times of the day," officials said.

Friends of the Gardner family in Lakeville, Minn., say Gardner often took solo trips and was used to cold conditions.

"It was a well-thought-out, very planned, meticulous itinerary," said Becka Lyke, who said Gardner's wife notified search teams of his absence.

"Their family is one of the most amazing families," Elaina Weiers said. "I know Grant is a wonderful husband, you can tell he truly loves his wife and his kids."

The women are asking for anyone who might have seen Gardner or spent time on Cloud Peak to share information with search and rescue teams.

Justin Jarrett, a sportsman's guide in the Big Horn Mountains, said that route is rugged and rocky.

"It's not a technical route with ropes or anything, but it's a long, hard trip," Jarrett told KARE 11 over the phone from the mountain. "Most people are pretty well-experienced or have an experienced person with them."

Jarrett said Gardner's biggest obstacle now is exposure to the elements for so long.

"He could have got stuck in a thunder shower, tried to make it into the timber, to get some cover, and is maybe suffering from a broken leg or something like that," he said.