Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 2:52 PM

Minnesota hiker missing for days in Wyoming's Big Horn forest

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota hiker has been missing for more than a week in Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming.

Grant Gardner, 38, had planned on a three-day hike, "through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak," the highest mountain in Big Horn, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Gardner texted his wife July 29 that he had reached the summit of Cloud Peak but that the hike was "more taxing than he expected." But she hasn't heard from him since.

Grant Gardner's brother, Justin Gardner, has been in Wyoming helping with the search. He said his brother is an avid outdoorsman who is a loving husband and father of two.

Related

"There's still a lot of hope that we'll find him," he said.

Officials found Gardner's vehicle in the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead -- where he began his journey. They also learned via the hiking log at the trailhead that he had entered the area "as he had indicated in his hiking plan," officials said.

Phone records also revealed that he had reached the summit at Cloud Peak -- which is around 13,000 feet -- at about 7 p.m., which was concerning to officials due to the "lack of visible trails through cliffs, timber line, boulder fields and other hazards that had to be navigated after dark before reaching clear trails and safe terrain," officials said.

Officials said they have searched for Gardner using helicopters, planes, foot teams and dogs, but "conditions are extremely challenging," with at least two rescuers suffering from "medical conditions" and needing treatment.

"In addition to high altitude and terrain challenges, difficult weather patterns including winds, thunder and lightning storms have made search efforts difficult at various times of the day," officials said.

Friends of the Gardner family in Lakeville, Minn., say Gardner often took solo trips and was used to cold conditions.

"It was a well-thought-out, very planned, meticulous itinerary," said Becka Lyke, who said Gardner's wife notified search teams of his absence.

"Their family is one of the most amazing families," Elaina Weiers said. "I know Grant is a wonderful husband, you can tell he truly loves his wife and his kids."

The women are asking for anyone who might have seen Gardner or spent time on Cloud Peak to share information with search and rescue teams.

Justin Jarrett, a sportsman's guide in the Big Horn Mountains, said that route is rugged and rocky.

"It's not a technical route with ropes or anything, but it's a long, hard trip," Jarrett told KARE 11 over the phone from the mountain. "Most people are pretty well-experienced or have an experienced person with them."

Jarrett said Gardner's biggest obstacle now is exposure to the elements for so long.

"He could have got stuck in a thunder shower, tried to make it into the timber, to get some cover, and is maybe suffering from a broken leg or something like that," he said.

Latest Headlines

Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials for retailer Claire's filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday as its operating costs rise while demand for its goods declines among youth.
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Dr. Badar Suri was permitted to return to his job and stay in the United States after a deal was struck with the federal government as litigation plays out in court.
New York City board denies Mayor Adams $3M in matching campaign funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York City board denies Mayor Adams $3M in matching campaign funds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- New York City's Campaign Finance Board denied Mayor Eric Adams' request for more than $3 million in matching campaign funds during a Wednesday morning meeting.
Five wounded in shooting at Army base in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Five wounded in shooting at Army base in Georgia
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five soldiers were shot Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at an Army installation in Georgia.
ESPN to buy NFL Network, other media assets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ESPN to buy NFL Network, other media assets
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- ESPN announced Wednesday that it has made a non-binding agreement with the National Football League to acquire the NFL Network and some other media assets.
OpenAI offers federal agencies use of ChatGPT for $1 for one year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OpenAI offers federal agencies use of ChatGPT for $1 for one year
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced it will offer ChatGPT to the agencies in the federal executive branch for $1. The partnership is with the General Services Administration.
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is waiving age limits for new applicants.
Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Donald Trump Wednesday to announce a $100 billion investment plan in the United States. The release will be at 4:30 p.m.
Trump creates new tariff on imports from India, bringing total to 50%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump creates new tariff on imports from India, bringing total to 50%
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised tariffs on goods imported from India to 50% in response to the purchase of Russian oil, retaliating to stop the Ukraine war.
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- WhatsApp has taken down 6.8 million accounts linked to scammers around the world, Meta said.

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Trump to lead task force on '28 Summer Olympics
Trump to lead task force on '28 Summer Olympics

Follow Us