Microsoft makes new OpenAI open-source model available for Windows

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced a new free and open GPT model that Microsoft has made available for Windows.

The model is a gpt-oss-20b, available on AI Foundry, and is planned to come soon to the macOS. It's built for code execution and tool use, the model needs at least 16GB of V Ram to run it.

"At Microsoft, we're building a full-stack AI app and agent factory that empowers every developer not just to use AI, but to create with it," said Microsoft in a press release.

"It's perfect for building autonomous assistants or embedding AI into real-world workflows, even in bandwidth-constrained environments," Microsoft said.

The addition of open GPT to Microsoft will be the first time a new open weight model is accessible on Windows.