Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:17 AM

4 dead after medical transport plane crashes in Arizona

By Darryl Coote
A medical transport plane crashed Tuesday in northeastern Arizona, killing four people on board. Photo courtesy of Navajo Police Department/Facebook
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Four medical personnel died Tuesday when their medical transport plane crashed in northeastern Arizona en route to pick up a patient, officials said.

The Beechcraft 300 aircraft crashed while landing at Chinle Municipal Airport, located about 325 miles northeast of Phoenix, at about 12:35 p.m. MST, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, adding that it and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.

Though the FAA said three people were on board, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said the aircraft's four medical personnel had died.

"These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation," Nygren said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue. May the Creator bring comfort and strength in the days ahead for the friends and families involved."

The identities of the deceased were not made public, but Nygren described them as "non-local."

The Navajo Police Department said in a statement that the aircraft was landing to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital. It said next-of-kin notifications had been conducted by the aircraft company, CIS Aviation, out of Albuquerque, N. M.

UPI has contacted CIS Aviation for comment.

