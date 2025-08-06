Foreign aid community grapples with rescissions fallout

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Cuts to foreign aid continued with the passage of the rescissions package by Congress in July, pulling back the U.S. presence in the international humanitarian arena.

About $7.9 billion in aid funding that was previously approved by Congress has been canceled at the behest of President Donald Trump and the Trump administration. The funding cuts a majority of the federal government's support for international education programs and makes deep cuts to development, refugee programs and health services.

Two of the largest single rescissions in the bill are the $2.5 billion in economic assistance funding and $1.65 billion in bilateral economic assistance funds. It also rescinds an unobligated balance of $500 million from global health programs outlined in the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2025. Another $800 million in unobligated funding is rescinded from the State Department's migration and refugee assistance program.

"These funds save lots and lots of lives," Don Kerwin, vice president of advocacy, research and partnerships for Jesuit Refugee Service, told UPI.

The rescission of congressional funding is a continuation of the Trump administration's peeling back of foreign aid funding that began swiftly after his inauguration. According to research by the Boston University School of Public Health, the administration's cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development are estimated to result in 400,000 deaths.

Jesuit Refugee Service supports refugees in 58 countries. Its programs provide medicine, medical transportation, food, nursing care and other lifesaving support to people who have been displaced or are at risk of displacement, human trafficking and death.

Seven of its nine cooperative agreements with the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration have been canceled this year, Kerwin said.

"Very early on we started to get the notice that everybody got, that this was going to be paused," he said. "There was going to be a review process. Lifesaving services, there would be a waiver for them. We scrambled to address and describe how our various services are lifesaving."

"That didn't seem to matter at all," Kerwin continued. "Before there was a response to that, we were getting denial notices and termination notices. It turns out it was kind of a fraudulent process."

Some of the programs that have had cooperative agreements canceled survived thanks to fundraising, according to Bridget Cusick, vice president of marketing, communications and outreach at Jesuit Refugee Service. Some of those programs have been scaled back in order to continue.

"The word we've been using is 'preservation,'" Cusick told UPI. "How can we keep programming as much as we can? The reductions, even with the incredible generosity of our donors who really stepped up to fill those gaps, the reductions were heartbreaking in a lot of places."

The funding cuts codified by the rescissions act include carveouts for certain activities. The rescission of $500 million from global health programs is not to come from programs that combat HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria or nutritional, child and maternal health programs. The economic assistance fund cuts are not to come from assistance to Jordan and Egypt or from efforts to counter the influence of the People's Republic of China.

Along with organizations that are directly affected by federal funding cuts there are organizations who feel the indirect effects. Global Campaign for Education-U.S. is a coalition of 40 organizations that focus on increasing access to education for children and young people around the world. Many of its members are recipients of federal funding.

Giulia McPherson, executive director of GCE's U.S. chapter, told UPI the government funding was used to support about 44 million learners around the world in fiscal year 2023. Almost all foreign education support has been terminated since Trump returned to office.

Among the many programs that have been lost include a program by a GCE-U.S. member that coordinated a literacy program in Rwanda. The program reached more than 1 million students across 30 districts in Rwanda by providing reading materials and supplementary materials.

"The impact was really tangible," McPherson said of the program. "Once a young person is educated then they're able to contribute to their community and to their society. They're able to generate an income for themselves and for their families."

For each $1 invested into the program, about $7 worth of social benefits was generated for recipients, their households and communities, according to McPherson.

"Those investments then in turn were able to change the lives of individual children, their families and their communities," she said. "So we saw real tangible results in that one program in Rwanda, but certainly there were just so many more programs that are no longer in place that were having such an impact."

Foreign aid is the source of a common misconception among the American public, McPherson, Kerwin and Cusick said.

Jesuit Refugee Service partnered with Georgetown University's Center for Applied Research on the Apostolate for a survey on the public's perceptions of foreign assistance spending. More than 40% of respondents believe that the United States spends 25% or more of its federal budget on foreign assistance. This was the most commonly held belief.

More than 70% said they believe foreign assistance spending accounted for more than 10% of the budget.

In reality, less than 1% of the government's budget is spent on foreign assistance. About 12% of that funding goes toward refugee assistance.

Education also receives a small portion of that funding, McPherson said. Breaking through these misconceptions is among the challenges she and other foreign aid advocates face.

As the Trump administration continues to minimize the United States' role in assisting countries in need around the globe, Kerwin worries about the moral implications of such a withdrawal and how it will harm America's standing on the international stage.

Kerwin published a study following Trump's first term while he was with the Center for Migration Studies. It measured how refugees viewed the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and in turn the United States.

A majority of refugees who responded said the program gave them hope.

"The U.S. was a symbol of hope for refugees," Kerwin said. "It takes a while to win back that kind of reputation around the world."