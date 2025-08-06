OpenAI offers federal agencies use of ChatGPT for $1 for one year

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced it will offer its ChatGPT Enterprise product to the agencies in the federal executive branch for $1.

On Wednesday, Open AI posted the announcement on its website that it is partnering with the General Services Administration to use the app at $1 per agency for the next year.

"This effort delivers on a core pillar of the Trump administration's AI Action Plan⁠ by making powerful AI tools available across the federal government so that workers can spend less time on red tape and paperwork, and more time doing what they came to public service to do: serve the American people," OpenAI said on its website.

It's unclear what will happen with the agency partnerships after the year's time. According to ChatGPT, itself, the government agencies then might have to renegotiate contracts for service and presumably for more than a dollar.

The company has been working to get closer to lawmakers and regulators in recent months. It will open its first office in Washington, D.C., early next year.

"Helping government work better -- making services faster, easier, and more reliable -- is a key way to bring the benefits of AI to everyone," OpenAI said in its post.

OpenAI launched a new product OpenAI for Government in June and said it was awarded a contract of up to $200 million by the U.S. Department of Defense.

OpenAI is talking with investors about a potential stock sale at a valuation of about $500 billion, CNBC previously reported.

OpenAI announced a $40 billion funding round in March at a $300 billion valuation, by far the largest amount ever raised by a private tech company.

ChatGPT recently announced it's surpassing 700 million weekly active users.