Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 10:03 PM

'Mission accomplished:' Ft. Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia

Taylor Adam Lee accused of giving information on military combat operations.

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Soldiers with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, move equipment to the entrance of the Dona Ana Range Complex near Fort Bliss in New Mexico on August 19, 2021. A 22-year-old Army soldier has been charged with attempting to provide Russia with information on military combat operations obtained with top-secret security clearance. File photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West/U.S. Army/UPI
Soldiers with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, move equipment to the entrance of the Dona Ana Range Complex near Fort Bliss in New Mexico on August 19, 2021. A 22-year-old Army soldier has been charged with attempting to provide Russia with information on military combat operations obtained with top-secret security clearance. File photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West/U.S. Army/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old Army soldier at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to provide Russia with information on military combat operations obtained with top-secret security clearance.

"Mission accomplished," Taylor Adam Lee wrote in an online message he believed was to a representative of the Russian government, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. The information involved the M1A2 Abrams tank.

In El Paso, Lee made his first appearance in federal court after his arrest.

Lee was a tank crewman assigned to the 1st Armored Division, which includes tanks, an official told KVIA-TV, and included a photo of him.

Related

Fort Bliss, with more than 20,000 military personnel and 7,200 civilians, is the second-largest U.S. installation with 1.1 million acres that stretch into New Mexico.

The specific charges are attempting to transmit national defense information to a foreign adversary and exporting controlled technical data without a license, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said. He is accused of giving information about the M1A2, "our Nation's main battle tank," John A Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general for National Security, said in a statement.

"This arrest is an alarming reminder of the serious threat facing our U.S. Army," Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, said. "Thanks to the hard work of Army Counterintelligence Command Special Agents and our FBI partners, Soldiers who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice, and we will continue to protect Army personnel and safeguard equipment. If anyone on our Army Team sees suspicious activity, you must report it as soon as possible."

Lee allegedly attempted to provide classified information on Abrams' vulnerabilities to someone he believed was a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship, Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division said.

"Today's arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the U.S. -- especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland. The FBI and our partners will do everything in our power to protect Americans and safeguard classified information," Rozhavsky said.

As an active-duty member in the U.S. Army, Lee held a top-secret security clearance.

Since May, he sought to send information to the Russian Ministry of Defense, DOJ said.

In June, he allegedly transmitted export-controlled technical information on the tank online.

"The USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses," he wrote, according to prosecutors. "At this point I'd even volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I'm there in any way."

In July, he met a person he thought was representing the Russian government and gave them an SD card, which included information not only about the tanks but another armored fighting vehicle used, as well as combat operations.

The DOJ didn't say who the person actually was.

Lee did not have authorization to provide some of this information, which was marked as Controlled Unclassified Information with banner warnings and dissemination controls.

Lee frequently said he knew the information was sensitive and likely classified.

He also talked about obtaining and providing the Russian government with a specific piece of hardware inside the Abrams' tank.

On Thursday, he delivered what appeared to be the hardware to a storage united in El Paso, the DOJ said.

The FBI Washington and El Paso field offices investigated with the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command.

"Lee allegedly violated his duty to protect the United States in favor of providing national defense information to the Russian government," Assistant Director in Charge Steven Jensen of the FBI's Washington Field Office said. "The FBI is steadfast in our commitment to protect U.S. national security and bring to justice those who seek to undermine it."

Latest Headlines

Texas AG to investigate O'Rourke-linked group amid map row
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Texas AG to investigate O'Rourke-linked group amid map row
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday launched an investigation into potential Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on allegations that he "bribed" Democrats state lawmakers who fled the state.
Apple, Trump announce $100B investment in U.S. for supply chain
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Apple, Trump announce $100B investment in U.S. for supply chain
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump to announce a $100 billion investment plan to shift the company's supply chain to the United States.
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- United Airlinesbriefly suspended flight departures nationwide because of a technology issue and expected further flight delays throughout the night.
Wildfires, heat, tropical weather to prevail before return of fall weather
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wildfires, heat, tropical weather to prevail before return of fall weather
As autumn approaches, some regions will slide into sweater weather -- but others could be dealing with wildfires, lingering summer heat or tropical storms that spin up close to home.
Judge hears about 'Alligator Alcatraz' environmental concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge hears about 'Alligator Alcatraz' environmental concerns
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A judge in Florida heard arguments seeking an injunction to halt the operation and construction of an immigration detention center called "Alligator Alcrataz
Ukraine war: Trump wants trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine war: Trump wants trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will work to schedule meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky very soon.
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is waiving age limits for new applicants.
3 arrested when agents find boat with $30M of cocaine near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 arrested when agents find boat with $30M of cocaine near Puerto Rico
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested after a major drug bust by U.S. authorities on Wednesday off Puerto Rico turned up some 62 large bales filled with thousand of pounds of cocaine worth roughly $30 million.
Woman accused of impersonating nurse at northeast Florida hospital
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Woman accused of impersonating nurse at northeast Florida hospital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Autumn Bardisa, 29, is accused of posing as a nurse, including treating 4,486 hospital patients without a license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines' flights for the first time can be booked on Booking Holdings' online travel websites, including Priceline, Booking.com and Agoda.

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity

Follow Us