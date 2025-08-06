Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines' flights for the first time can be booked on Booking Holdings' online travel websites, including Priceline, Booking.com and Agoda.

Travelers can search and book the discount carrier's inventory of flights, and are eligible to earn the airline's Rapid Rewards, Booking Holding announced Wednesday.

"We're happy to partner with Priceline to broaden our distribution network and offer even more Customers the opportunity to experience our Southwest Hospitality," Tony Roach, executive vice president Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We look forward to making it easier for Customers to access our extensive flight offerings to book their next trip."

Customers will be able to compare price bundles side by side, know what's included and earn Priceline VIP status.

Priceline has offered online travel since 1997. Initially, actor William Shatner was known as the "Priceline Negotiator" in commercials for 14 years.

"Our goal is to be the best travel dealmaker in the world," Brigit Zimmerman, chief commercial officer at Priceline, said. "Collaborating with Southwest, one of the most trusted names in air travel, is a natural next step in our mission to do so. Adding their fares to our lineup means more choice and more value for the millions of Priceline customers planning their next trip."

Southwest, based in Dallas, offers more than 4,000 daily flights to 117 airports in 11 countries, including Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Southwest is the third-largest airline in the United States, behind American Airlines, Delta Airlines and ahead of United Airlines.

Until last year, the only way to book a Southwest flight was directly through the airline.

In May 2024, Southwest started offering fares on Google Flights.

In August 2024, Southwest partnered with Kayak, which is a Booking Holdings brand.

This February, the airlines offered tickets on Expedia Group platforms that include Expedia.com, Travelocity, Hotwire, Orbitz and CheapTickets.

Two months after the partnership with Expedia, the airline said 4% to 5% of the bookings were on Expedia Group sites, Travel Weekly reported.

Air Southwest Co. began service in 1967, operating between Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, and changed its name to Southwest Airlines in 1971. National service began in 1969.

Southwest is also in the retail territory of other airlines. On July 21, the airline announced passengers for the first time will be able to purchase assigned seats for flights starting on Jan. 27.

And in March, the airline said it would be charging for checked bags for the first time. The airline used to offer two free decked bags.