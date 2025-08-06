Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 6:16 PM

3 arrested when agents find boat with $30M of cocaine near Puerto Rico

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said a major drug bust by U.S. authorities off Puerto Rico turned up some 62 large bales filled with thousand of pounds of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars. The find resulted in the arrest of one Columbian and two Panamanian citizens. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said a major drug bust by U.S. authorities off Puerto Rico turned up some 62 large bales filled with thousand of pounds of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars. The find resulted in the arrest of one Columbian and two Panamanian citizens. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested after a major drug bust by U.S. authorities on Wednesday off Puerto Rico turned up some 62 large bales filled with thousand of pounds of cocaine worth roughly $30 million.

Officials at U.S. Custom and Border Protection said in a statement its Air and Marine Operations, working with the Joint Forces for Rapid Action unit of Puerto Rico's police agency, nabbed a yola-type vessel with three non-U.S. citizens. The boat carried the 62 bales of cocaine on its way to Cabo Rojo to the island's the southwest, officials said.

The three unidentified individuals are from Colombia and Panama, according to U.S. officials.

On Wednesday, AMO's Caribbean Air and Marine Operations detected a vessel navigating north in the morning hours.

Related

The team intercepted the alleged trafficking boat roughly 2 nautical miles from the coast of Cabo Rojo, where U.S. agents seized 60 "extra-large" and 2 "large" bales filled with what was confirmed to be cocaine.

Agents arrested one Panamanian and 2 Colombian nationals who lacked proper documentation to either be in or enter U.S. territory or waters. CBP did not state if the detainees were male or female.

The 60 bales contained more than 3,900 pounds of cocaine with its estimated street value at approximately $30.4 million, officials said.

Wednesday's sea-faring cocaine bust off Puerto Rico, while large, was smaller by comparison to the 37,000 pounds worth around $275 million grabbed in February by the U.S. Coast Guard near San Diego.

In June, CBP fell upon 18 pounds of cocaine valued over $4 million in a similar incident when agents seized a vessel near Rincon.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is waiving age limits for new applicants.
Woman accused of impersonating nurse at northeast Florida hospital
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Woman accused of impersonating nurse at northeast Florida hospital
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Autumn Bardisa, 29, is accused of posing as a nurse, including treating 4,486 hospital patients without a license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines' flights for the first time can be booked on Booking Holdings' online travel websites, including Priceline, Booking.com and Agoda.
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- California-based Zoox is the first U.S. manufacturer of automated vehicles to be exempted from full compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
Back-to-school advice from FBI: Make a hoax threat, pay the price
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Back-to-school advice from FBI: Make a hoax threat, pay the price
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Philadelphia's FBI says as the new school year starts "serious consequences" for students can arrive by making violent threats whether a joke or not.
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- MSC has canceled five months of cruises on the MSC Maraviglia while it moves a ship from New York to Miami. Many of the cruises were already open for booking.
Suspect arrested after 5 wounded in Georgia Army base shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 5 wounded in Georgia Army base shooting
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested after five soldiers were shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning at the U.S. Army's Fort Stewart in central-eastern Georgia.
First woman MLB umpire to take the field in Atlanta this weekend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First woman MLB umpire to take the field in Atlanta this weekend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- One of the umpires in this weekend's Marlins-Braves series this weekend will be the first woman to umpire in a Major League Baseball game.
Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials for retailer Claire's filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday as its operating costs rise while demand for its goods declines among youth.
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Dr. Badar Suri was permitted to return to his job and stay in the United States after a deal was struck with the federal government as litigation plays out in court.

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity

Follow Us