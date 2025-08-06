Trending
Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:29 AM

Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island

By Jake Thomas
A woman was found dead on a boat in at an upscale Marina in Long Island early morning Monday and are investigating the cause of her death. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police are investigating after finding the body of a woman from Manhattan on a boat docked in a high-end marina in Long Island.

East Hampton Town Police discovered the body early Monday morning at the Montauk Yacht Club after responding to a call reporting a woman unconscious on a boat, according to a police press release.

Bystanders attempted to revive the woman, identified as 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, using CPR but she was pronounced dead on the boat by first responders. Police were unable to determine Nolan-O'Slatarra's cause of death, and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives continue their investigation into her death, according to the press release.

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club declined to provide further details to Fox News Digital, saying they were saddened by the incident.

"Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time," the spokesperson said.

Nolan-O'Slatarra was a well-liked designer and marketing consultant who spent her summers working on the East End of Long Island and went by Martha Nolan professionally, The New York Post reported.

A native of Ireland, Nolan-O'Slatarra moved to the United States at the age of 26 to launch her summerwear brand, East x East, in the Hamptons, according to the Irish Independent.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

