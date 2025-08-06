Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:49 PM

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, seen here at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Homeland Security hearing in Washington D.C. in May. FIle Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, seen here at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Homeland Security hearing in Washington D.C. in May. FIle Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is waiving age limits for new applicants.

Noem said in a press release the change in age restrictions has been made "so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America's streets."

According to the "Join ICE" website, applicants must be 21 and over to join, with those seeking to serve as criminal investigators limited to being 37 and older, while aspirants looking to be deportation officers were limited to the age of 40.

"We've removed any of the age barriers," Noem said in an interview with FOX News on Wednesday. "We no longer have a cap on how old you can be, or sign up at age 18 and join us," she added.

However, all ICE hopefuls will still need to be screened medically and for drug use and must complete a physical fitness test.

Noem further explained in the release that due to the passage of President Donald Trump's legislation bill, ICE has received "significant new funding: that will allow for new hires to receive a maximum $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, boosted pay for special agents, enhanced retirement benefits and overtime pay.

"Our recruitment efforts to hire 10,000 new ICE officers has been extremely successful," she further told FOX News.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Five wounded in shooting at Army base in Georgia
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Five wounded in shooting at Army base in Georgia
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five soldiers were shot Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at an Army installation in Georgia.
ESPN to buy NFL Network, other media assets
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
ESPN to buy NFL Network, other media assets
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- ESPN announced Wednesday that it has made a non-binding agreement with the National Football League to acquire the NFL Network and some other media assets.
OpenAI offers federal agencies use of ChatGPT for $1 for one year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OpenAI offers federal agencies use of ChatGPT for $1 for one year
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced it will offer ChatGPT to the agencies in the federal executive branch for $1. The partnership is with the General Services Administration.
Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tim Cook, Trump to announce an Apple $100B investment in the U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Donald Trump Wednesday to announce a $100 billion investment plan in the United States. The release will be at 4:30 p.m.
Trump creates new tariff on imports from India, bringing total to 50%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump creates new tariff on imports from India, bringing total to 50%
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised tariffs on goods imported from India to 50% in response to the purchase of Russian oil, retaliating to stop the Ukraine war.
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Whatsapp deletes 6.8 million accounts linked to scams
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- WhatsApp has taken down 6.8 million accounts linked to scammers around the world, Meta said.
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces run for Tennessee governor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces run for Tennessee governor
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced her candidacy for governor of Tennessee Wednesday. She said she plans to make Tennessee "America's conservative leader."
Foreign aid community grapples with rescissions fallout
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Foreign aid community grapples with rescissions fallout
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Cuts to foreign aid continued with the passage of the rescissions package by Congress in July, pulling back the U.S. presence in the humanitarian arena.
Microsoft makes new OpenAI open-source model available for Windows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft makes new OpenAI open-source model available for Windows
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced a new free and open GPTmodel that Microsoft has made available for Windows.
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Two 15-year-olds were arrested in an alleged attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency employee. They were charged with unarmed carjacking.

Trending Stories

Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure
Gallup: U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV world's most popular figure

Follow Us