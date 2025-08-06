Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 1:51 PM

Five wounded in shooting at Army base in Georgia

No details on shooter or motive have been released.

By Ian Stark
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five soldiers were shot Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at an Army installation in Georgia.

Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield announced in a social media post that the incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, and that all the victims were treated on-site and have since been moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further care.

According to the Army post, law enforcement responded to the scene of the shooting at 10:56 p.m. EDT, and the shooter was taken into custody at 11:35 a.m. EDT.

The Army further stated that the incident remains under investigation and that no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.

Several area schools were locked down in response to the incident. The Hinesville, Ga., Police Department posted to Facebook Wednesday that they, "along with other local law enforcement agencies, responded to assist Fort Stewart Law Enforcement regarding an active shooter incident."

"At this time, the scene is secure, and there is currently no evidence to suggest any ongoing or further active threat to the community," the post further stated.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted to X Wednesday that he and his family "are saddened by today's tragedy at Ft. Stewart."

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he added.

An earlier post from the airfield stated that "casualties have been reported" but it is unclear if that refers to those who were shot and since hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

