Back-to-school advice from FBI: Make a hoax threat, pay the price

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- FBI officials in Philadelphia said Wednesday that as the new school year starts "serious consequences" await students who make violent threats whether a hoax in person or online.

"The FBI takes every threat seriously -- regardless of intent," Wayne A. Jacobs, the bureau's Philadelphia special agent in charge, said in a statement.

Officials issued its reminder to Pennsylvania students and others throughout the nation that a joke -- even if spoken, written, posted or shared on social media -- is "a serious criminal offense" that can result in "lasting consequences."

According to the FBI, law enforcement is required to act once a threat is reported and deems every violent threat credible until proven otherwise.

Jacobs reminded students of the adage to "think before you act," and he said that what may seem like a joke can "quickly become a life-altering mistake."

The bureau added it can result in suspension, expulsion and in some cases arrest and imprisonment.

In 2007, 19 high school seniors in New York were given felony charges for planting prank bomb threats as one example in a number of other similar reported incidents over the years.

FBI officials say that multiple social media platforms now self-report on verbiage viewed threatening in nature, even if a bogus threat is posted in a private group chat.

"Hoax threats not only disrupt the community and divert law enforcement resources, but they can also ruin the perpetrators life," added the FBI's Jacobs.

Over the last few years there was an uptick in threats in America's schools following school shooting events.

During the 2023-2024 school year nearly 2,000 threats were reported nationally against U.S. school, according to a report from Educator's School Safety Network.

But the warning by federal officials applies not only to students but educators.

A teacher in Virginia was arrested in 2014 after she reported a false school shooting at Virginia College where she worked as an April Fools Day prank.

The FBI reiterated that if a person sees a threat of violence such as a school shooting or bombing threat -- or any other related threat on social media or via text message -to "immediately" contact local law enforcement or nearest FBI field office.

Virtual tips can be submitted online, or the FBI's Philadelphia field office can be reached: (215) 418-4000.