Aug. 6, 2025 / 2:10 AM

Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

By Darryl Coote
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday published a list of 35 so-called sanctuary jurisdictions. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has published a list of 35 so-called sanctuary jurisdictions as it plans to sue them amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

"Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country."

The list includes 18 cities, 13 states and four counties.

The Justice Department said: "This list is not exhaustive and will be updated as federal authorities gather further information."

So-called sanctuary policies are those that limit a jurisdiction's cooperation between local and state law enforcement with federal immigration officers. Proponents argue such policies promote greater trust and cooperation between the local communities and their police, while opponents say they interfere with federal immigration enforcement and prevent immigration agents from doing their job.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on conducting mass deportations with incendiary rhetoric and misinformation, has sought to crack down on immigration since returning to office. In late April, he signed an executive order directing Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to compile a list of sanctuary jurisdictions for punishment.

Under the executive order, jurisdictions found to be violating immigration federal law may lose federal funding.

The Trump administration has brought lawsuits challenging the sanctuary policies of Chicago, Ill., New York City, N.Y., Los Angeles, Calif., Denver, Colo., and the states of New York and Colorado.

Last month, a judge threw out the Justice Department's lawsuit filed against Chicago's sanctuary policies. At the same time, Louisville, Ky., rescinded its sanctuary policies following threats of being sued by the Trump administration.

