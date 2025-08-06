Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 5:57 PM

Woman accused of impersonating nurse at northeast Florida hospital

Autumn Bardisa, 29, illegally treated 4,486 patients, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Autumn Bardisa, 29, is accused of posing as a nurse, including treating 4,486 patients without a license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in northeast Florida said. Photo by Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Autumn Bardisa, 29, is accused of posing as a nurse, including treating 4,486 patients without a license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in northeast Florida said. Photo by Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old woman is accused of posing as a nurse, including treating 4,486 hospital patients without a license, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in northeast Florida said Wednesday.

Autumn Bardisa, of Palm Coast, was arrested on Tuesday after illegally providing care at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast from July 2023 until she was fired on Jan. 22, the sheriff's office said.

"This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we've ever investigated," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement on Wednesday. "This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not and violating the trust of patients, their families, AdventHealth and an entire medical community."

He added she can "now be held accountable for her reckless and dangerous actions."

Related

The agency began investigating Bardisa after hospital administrators reported she was terminated for impersonating a nurse by using that person's license number and submitting false documentation to be employed.

In her application, Bardisa said she was an "education first" registered nurse, meaning she passed the necessary schooling but hadn't yet passed the national licensing exam.

Later, she informed the hospital she had passed the exam, and gave a license number matching an individual with her first name, Autumn, but a different last name. She explained she had recently gotten married and had a new last name.

She never provided her marriage license.

The hospital said Bardisa was hired on July 3, 2023, as an advanced nurse tech under the supervision of a registered nurse.

After she was promoted in January, a fellow employee discovered she had an expired certified nursing assistant license. The employee reported this to administrators.

She was fired on Jan. 22, after not confirming her identity.

AdventHealth contacted the sheriff's office, which investigated with the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

They determined she had the same first name as the other nurse employed at a different AdventHealth hospital, and they attended school together. They didn't personally know each other.

On Tuesday, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Bardisa on seven counts each of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and fraudulent use of personal identification.

Bardisa was arrested at her residence and taken to the Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $70,000 bond.

AdventHealth is a nonprofit Seventh-day Adventist healthcare system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla. There are 56 hospitals in nine states, the second-largest system in Florida and 15th in the United States. Also, there are 1,200 care sites.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is waiving age limits for new applicants.
3 arrested when agents find boat with $30M of cocaine near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
3 arrested when agents find boat with $30M of cocaine near Puerto Rico
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Three people were arrested after a major drug bust by U.S. authorities on Wednesday off Puerto Rico turned up some 62 large bales filled with thousand of pounds of cocaine worth roughly $30 million.
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines flights can now be booked on Priceline
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines' flights for the first time can be booked on Booking Holdings' online travel websites, including Priceline, Booking.com and Agoda.
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- California-based Zoox is the first U.S. manufacturer of automated vehicles to be exempted from full compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
Back-to-school advice from FBI: Make a hoax threat, pay the price
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Back-to-school advice from FBI: Make a hoax threat, pay the price
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Philadelphia's FBI says as the new school year starts "serious consequences" for students can arrive by making violent threats whether a joke or not.
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MSC cancels a season of cruises to relocate ship to Miami
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- MSC has canceled five months of cruises on the MSC Maraviglia while it moves a ship from New York to Miami. Many of the cruises were already open for booking.
Suspect arrested after 5 wounded in Georgia Army base shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 5 wounded in Georgia Army base shooting
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested after five soldiers were shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning at the U.S. Army's Fort Stewart in central-eastern Georgia.
First woman MLB umpire to take the field in Atlanta this weekend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First woman MLB umpire to take the field in Atlanta this weekend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- One of the umpires in this weekend's Marlins-Braves series this weekend will be the first woman to umpire in a Major League Baseball game.
Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Claire's files second bankruptcy petition in 7 years
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials for retailer Claire's filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday as its operating costs rise while demand for its goods declines among youth.
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgetown University researcher settles with feds after arbitrary arrest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Dr. Badar Suri was permitted to return to his job and stay in the United States after a deal was struck with the federal government as litigation plays out in court.

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Kennedy ends federal mRNA vaccine projects over experts' objections
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity

Follow Us