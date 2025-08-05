Trump plans 'something beautiful' during White House rooftop stroll

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump hinted at more changes to the White House grounds while walking along its rooftop with aides, Secret Service agents and an architect on Tuesday morning.

Reporters spotted the president and his entourage on the White House rooftop and asked what he was doing up so high above the White House grounds.

"Just taking a little walk," he responded, while accompanied by architect Jim McCrery, as reported by ABC News,

Trump has commissioned McCrery to design a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that would seat up to 650 for special events, which the president announced last week.

A reporter asked what Trump might be building, to which he said, "It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side."

When reporters continued the questioning, Trump said it would be "something beautiful."

He described the potential project as "just more ways to spend my money for the country."

"Anything I do is financed by me," Trump added.

McCrery and Trump engaged in a visible discussion that included a lot of gestures toward the White House grounds.

The pair then briefly left the reporters' view while possibly discussing the White House's South Lawn.

After returning, Trump jokingly told reporters he was adding nuclear missiles to the White House grounds.

While reporters suggested Trump was planning more changes to the White House, he might have been discussing the recently completed Rose Garden renovation that placed a white concrete floor on the grounds to better host outdoor events, the New York Post reported.

The Rose Garden is located outside the White House's West Wing, which is where Trump, McCrery and others generally gathered.

Trump last week announced the planned ballroom construction at an estimated cost of $200 million, which Trump and private donors are covering.

Trump also recently paid $100,000 to erect two 100-foot-tall flag poles on the White House's North and South lawns.

The Oval Office also has new gold plating adorning its ceiling, floor and fireplace.

The planned ballroom construction will be located on the White House's East Wing and will be in the same classical style as the WhiteHouse.

That project is expected to be "completed long before the end of President Trump's term," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told media on Thursday.